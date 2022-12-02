Weak earthquakes can cause huge landslides years later





Rescue workers transport earthquake-affected people in China

(Xinhua / Chen Bohan / Ian)

Many parts of the Indian Himalayas lie in highly seismic zones that are prone to serious tremors. The Indian plate touches the Eurasian plate at a rate of 5 centimeters per year. This drift, though slow and painful, imbues the region with frequent earthquakes that end up causing widespread destruction to life and infrastructure.

However, there may be another silent killer lurking within these cracks that we haven’t taken into account enough, a new study shows. Satellite observations revealed that even weak shaking can trigger powerful landslides when seismic activity occurs. Surprisingly, this can happen even several years after the initial shivers have rocked the area, dispelling the myth that the area is safe after enough time has passed.

The study focused particularly on earthquake-accelerated landslides, which can harbor accelerated motion from an earthquake in the region long after an earthquake. In earthquake-prone areas, the result is usually severe levels of massive human loss.

In fact, studies show that about 25% of catastrophic losses during earthquakes in mountainous terrains such as the Himalayas or the northeastern ranges can be attributed to subsequent landslides that occurred in the area. Add to the fact that these areas also receive significant amounts of precipitation for about half of the year, and this exacerbates the risk of landslides.

The current hope is that this new observation can help improve preparedness for such natural disasters. Every year, around 18,000 lives are lost to landslides globally, while around 50,000 people are affected. In India alone, landslides have caused nearly 3,500 deaths in the past decade. These are very high numbers, and mitigating preventive measures could work to reduce them significantly.

Professor Ottilie from Newcastle University’s School of Engineering explains: “This study presents a cost-effective and effective methodology based on satellite imagery to identify and assess the risks posed by ground movements turning into catastrophic landslides following an earthquake in the long term. The next steps will be for civil authorities adopt the methods.

The results of this study are published in Nature Communications and can be accessed here.

**

For weather, science, space, and COVID-19 updates on the go, download the Weather Channel app (on Android and iOS store). It’s free!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weather.com/en-IN/india/science/news/2022-12-02-weak-quakes-can-create-mega-landslides-years-later The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos