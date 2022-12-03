The Tofino earthquake undergoes testing of the new system





A team of researchers on Vancouver Island has achieved a major breakthrough after a smaller earthquake struck off the coast of Tofino last Friday.

While the quake, with a magnitude of 4.8, wasn’t strong enough to cause damage, it was strong enough for the Ocean Networks Canada team to determine that years of research had paid off.

“The Tofino earthquake was a really great test,” said Katyn Moran, president of Ocean Networks Canada.

A University of Victoria initiative, funded by BC Emergency Management, began installing sensors on Vancouver Island in 2017.

Moran says their sensors were able to detect the initial wave on Friday, and she says if it had been a larger quake, they would have been able to give about 35 seconds notice.

“You really succeeded,”

“We were able to monitor the energy from the earthquake, and calculate the arrival time, should a larger earthquake occur as a result of ground shaking,” said Moran.

While this program is making progress, work is also underway on a national system, with the first sensor installed in Horseshoe Bay in March.

“This is a very exciting technology,” said Alison Baird, seismologist and outreach officer for Natural Resources Canada’s Earthquake Early Warning System.

The system would detect the initial wave, then an alert would be issued to people’s phones and possibly radio and television stations, similar to an amber alert.

Bird says she isn’t sure if a specific time frame will be given for when the earthquake will occur.

“Research has shown that people tend to underestimate the amount of time it takes to do something,” she said.

However, Bird says it will give individuals enough time to take basic safety precautions

“Really the best thing to do is drop, cover, and hold on,” Beard said.

It says critical infrastructure operators will receive alerts sent directly to them, giving them a chance to launch technologies into place.

“They can open doors, close valves, turn off dangerous machinery, that kind of thing, and those little things that you can do in a few seconds make a huge difference in reducing the potential impact of this earthquake,”

The system is expected to be ready by 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bc.ctvnews.ca/early-earthquake-notification-system-passes-the-test-in-tofino-national-system-set-for-2024-1.6179108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos