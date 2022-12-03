strong mag. 6.4 earthquake – 66 km south of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:49 pm (GMT +7)





July 17, 2006 08: 1916 years ago

7.7

20 km198km / 123mi235 km S of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia More Aug 8, 2007 17:05 years ago

7.5

280 km 184 km / 114 mi 36 km N of Rengasdengklok, West Java, Indonesia More April 1, 1943 14:1880 yrs ago

7.1

35 km257km / 160mi39 km W of Labuan, Pandeglang Regency, Banten, Indonesia More Sep 2, 2009 07:5513 years ago

7.0

46 km39km / 24mi67 km S of Banjar, West Java, Indonesia More Jul 23, 1943 14:5379 years ago

7.0

60 km279km / 173mi420 km SE of Jakarta, Indonesia More Oct 25, 2000 09:3222 years ago

6.8

38 km234km / 146miPulau Umang, 59 km SW of Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia More July 3, 1954 22:3168 years ago

6.8

60 km249km / 155miUmang Island, 50 km SW of Labuan, Pandeglang Regency, Banten, Indonesia MoreDec 15, 2017 16:475 years ago

6.5

109 km 68 km / 42 miles 41 km south of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia MoreDec 21, 1999 14:1423 years ago

6.5

56 km229km / 142mi24 km S of Pulau Umang Island, Banten, Indonesia

6.5

154 km93km / 58miWest Java, 69 km SE of Jakarta, Indonesia More on December 16, 1963 01:5159 years ago

6.5

45 µ262km / 163mi30 km NW of Pulau Umang Island, Banten, Indonesia More Mar 17, 1997 08:0526 years ago

6.4

33 km

6.4

70 km254km / 158miUmang Island, 82 km SW of Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia More May 4, 1971 02:0452 years ago

6.4

45 km256km / 159miUmang Island, 97 km SW of Serang, Banten, Indonesia More Jun 24, 1949 22:3873 years ago

6.3

60 km261km / 162mi42 km W of Labuan, Pandeglang Regency, Banten, Indonesia

6.2

25 ⁄ 154km / 96mi 303 km S from Jakarta, Indonesia

6.1

89 km 197 km / 123 mi Indian Ocean, 38 km south of Korea, Central Java, Indonesia

6.1

291 km177km / 110mi29 km NE of Pulau Ciparage Island, Indonesia More Jul 19, 2006 10:5716 years ago

6.1

45 km259km / 161mi22 km NW of Pulau Umang Island, Banten, Indonesia More Jul 17, 2006 15:4516 years ago

6.1

21 km230km / 143mi233 km S of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia MoreDec 9, 1996 03:5426 years ago

6.1

51 km 48 km / 30 miles 94 km SW of Singabarna, West Java, Indonesia More November 2, 1979 15:5343 years ago

6.1

62 km82km / 51mi37 km S of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia More January 23, 2018 06:345 years ago

6.0

51 km171km / 106mi Indian Ocean, 59 km west of Belabuhanratu, West Java, Indonesia More April 6, 2016 14:457 years ago

6.0

61 km / 39mi Indian Ocean, 216 km south of Jakarta, Indonesia More Jul 17, 2006 09:1316 years ago

6.0

10 km 177 km / 110 mi 202 km south of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia More May 14, 2003 07:4020 years ago

6.0

79 km 65 km / 41 mi 97 km S of Banjar, West Java, Indonesia More August 17, 1988 01:5934 years ago

6.0

27 km46km / 28mi84 km SW of Soreang, West Java, Indonesia More March 10, 1984, 09:0239 years ago

6.0

52km 64km / 40mi 92km SW of Surang, West Java, Indonesia May 17, 1974 20:5549 years ago

6.0

131 km134km / 83miWest Java, 33 km S of Jakarta, Indonesia More June 25, 1963 14:3259 years ago

6.0

20 km176km / 109mi271 km S of Jakarta, Indonesia More Feb 19, 1958 19:2565 years ago

6.0

35 km34km / 21mi69 km S of Banjar, West Java, Indonesia More Feb 11, 1958 00:4665 years ago

6.0

25 km 158 km / 98 mi 306 km south of Jakarta, Indonesia More April 29 1957 20:5666 years

6.0

25 km153km / 95mi293 km S from Jakarta, Indonesia More Jun 4, 2012 11:1811 years ago

5.9

50 km128km / 80mi Indian Ocean, 172 km south of Jakarta, Indonesia More Jun 26, 2010 09:5012 years ago

5.9

68km 88km / 55mi 248km SSE of Jakarta, Indonesia

5.9

105 km115km / 71miWest Java, 48 km SE of Jakarta, Indonesia More Feb 14, 1976 20:3147 years ago

5.9

53 km136km / 84mi89 km S of Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia over October 14, 1951 09:2971 years ago

5.9

55 km 78 km / 48 miles 76 km SSE of Belabuhanratu, West Java, Indonesia More November 1, 2012 14:1210 years ago

5.8

139 μ77km / 48mi3.3 km NE of Padalarang, West Java, Indonesia MoreApril 16, 1980 12:1843 years ago

5.8

84 km154km / 96mi88 km SW of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia More on January 9, 1976 21:3247 years ago

5.8

101 km82km / 51mi55 km S of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia More November 24, 1964 10:4,158 years ago

5.8

110 km 80 km / 50 miles 3.1 km SW of Serangang-Helir, West Java, Indonesia MoreApril 16, 1980 12:2343 years ago

5.7

80 km151km / 94mi94 km SW of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia More August 14, 1977 21:3845 years ago

5.7

33 km29km / 18mi94 km S of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia More August 10, 1977 07:0745 years ago

5.7

52km 75km / 47miles 139km south of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia More Nov 21, 2022 06:2112 days ago

5.6

10 km91km / 56mi16 km NE of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More Oct 25, 2020 00:56 years ago

5.6

68 km 85 km / 53 mi Indian Ocean, 107 km SW of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia

5.6

32 km 108 km / 67 mi Indian Ocean, 242 km south of Jakarta, Indonesia More26 April 2011 06:3912 years ago

5.6

95 km 123 km / 76 mi 75 km SW of Sidareja, Central Java, Indonesia over October 10, 1986 17:4836 years ago

5.6

82 km32km / 20mi61 km SW of Soreang, West Java, Indonesia MoreDec 12, 1984 23:06 years ago

5.6

77 km 69 km / 43 miles, 72 km SW of Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia over October 26, 1982, 12:4440 years

5.6

153 km136km / 84miCentral Java, 44 km E of Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia More Feb 9, 1975 04:4548 years ago

5.6

27 km131km / 81mi15 km S of Ciampea, West Java, Indonesia More Jul 24, 2015 21:447 years ago

5.5

78 km179km / 111miIndian Ocean, 76km SW of Kroya, Central Java, Indonesia More Sep 2, 2009 08:0213 years ago

5.5

52 km37km / 23mi69 km S of Banjar, West Java, Indonesia over January 31, 2007 20:3116 years ago

5.5

52 km 50 km / 31 mi 74 km south of Banjar, West Java, Indonesia More March 10, 2000 16:2223 years ago

5.5

33 km183km / 113mi281 km S from Jakarta, IndonesiaMore September 20, 1998 21:2124 years ago

5.5

67 km69km / 43mi95 km S from Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More Jul 6, 1990 00:1632 years ago

5.5

14 km 94 km / 59 miles 14 km SW of Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia More November 18, 1987 01:3435 years ago

5.5

66 km155km / 96mi89 km SW of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia More May 20, 1986 21:5737 years ago

5.5

61 km 116 km / 72 mi Mandra Island, 36 km south of Belabuhanratu, West Java, IndonesiaMore February 10, 1982 16:1741 years ago

5.5

40 km 97 km / 60 mi 6.2 km north of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia MoreSep 18, 1974 18:2748 years ago

5.5

93 km32km / 20mi84 km SW of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia

5.4

33 km151km / 94miBanten, 31 km W of Pelabuhanratu, West Java, Indonesia More Jan 7, 2001 12:5522 years ago

5.4

33 km201km / 125mi147 km S of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia More Jul 12, 2000 01:1022 years ago

5.4

33 km 119 km / 74 miles 4.3 km NE of Karingin, West Java, Indonesia MoreAug 17, 1998 12:4324 years ago

5.4

77 km36km / 23mi70 km SW of Soreang, West Java, Indonesia

5.4

33 km 66 km / 41 mi 94 km S of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More Sep 1, 1989 11:5733 years ago

5.4

222 km135km / 84mi9.3 km NW of Sumber, West Java, Indonesia MoreSep 22, 1980 18:1742 years ago

5.4

141 km45km / 28mi18 km SE of Soreang, West Java, Indonesia

5.4

85 km57km / 35mi90 km S from Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More Nov 19, 2022 18:2814 days ago

5.3

24km 77km / 48mi Indian Ocean, 95km SW of Tasikamalaya, West Java, Indonesia More Nov 12, 2022 13:183 weeks

5.3

10 km77km / 48mi Indian Ocean, 143km south of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia More Mar 16, 2022 03:0038 weeks ago

5.3

51 km / 34mi Indian Ocean, 81 km south of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More

5.3

67 km 177 km / 110 mi Indian Ocean, 97 km SW of Korea, Central Java, Indonesia MoreDec 16, 2017 00:225 years ago

5.3

48 km109km / 68mi Indian Ocean, 213 km south of Jakarta, Indonesia More August 11, 2010 19:1012 years ago

5.3

37 km 51 km / 32 mi 66 km south of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More May 18, 2010 11:5913 years ago

5.3

34 km50km / 31mi186 km S from Jakarta, IndonesiaMore September 2, 2009 08:07 years ago

5.3

54 km29km / 18mi63 km S of Banjar, West Java, Indonesia More Nov 10, 2007 02:4315 years ago

5.3

34 km123km / 76mi143 km S of Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia More Jun 22, 2005 20:08 years ago

5.3

38 km 38 km / 24 miles 89 km south of Paseh, West Java, Indonesia More Jun 1, 2001 23:0922 years ago

5.3

90 km43km / 26mi86 km SW of Soreang, West Java, Indonesia over January 4, 2001 03:5022 years ago

5.3

33 km 137 km / 85 mi 120 km S of Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia over October 25, 2000 17:4222 years ago

5.3

33 ⁄34km / 21mi34 km W of Singaparna, West Java, Indonesia

5.3

96 km155km / 97mi88 km SW of Wangon, Central Java, Indonesia over December 25, 1998 18:1524 years ago

5.3

59 km 44 km / 27 miles 71 km SW of Surang, West Java, Indonesia More November 8, 1990 14:1032 years ago

5.3

74 km194km / 121mi130 km S of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia

5.3

89 km 46 km / 29 miles 17 km SW from Soreang, West Java, Indonesia More May 2, 1983 06:5940 years ago

5.3

Pulau Mandra Island, West Java, Indonesia More March 9, 1983 00:0540 years ago

5.3

121 km 44 km / 27 miles 10.1 km S of Paseh, West Java, Indonesia More May 3, 1982 16:2241 years ago

5.3

78 km 74km / 46mi93 km SW of Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia More on July 23, 1980 13:3242 years ago

5.3

33 km125km / 78mi43 km S from Pulau Mandra Island, West Java, Indonesia MoreDec 26, 2019 07: 223 years ago

5.2

16 km100km / 62mi Indian Ocean, 125 km south of Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia More Jun 29, 2019 06: 473 years ago

5.2

73 km189km / 117miIndian Ocean, 129km S of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia More Jun 21, 2019 10:273 years ago

5.2

61 km169km / 105mi Indian Ocean, 139 km south of Ciamis, West Java, IndonesiaMore September 4, 2015 20:08 years ago

5.2

70 kilometers 57 kilometers / 35 miles Indian Ocean, 210 kilometers south of Jakarta, Indonesia MoreOctober 17, 2014 09:268 years ago

5.2

153 km 107 km / 67 mi 27 km NW of Ciranjang-hilir, West Java, Indonesia More Jun 22, 2014 06: 388 years ago

5.2

71 km 57 km / 35 mi Indian Ocean, 67 km SW of Tasikamalaya, West Java, Indonesia More November 6, 2011 04:4111 years ago

5.2

164 kilometers 204 kilometers / 127 miles Cup Island, 8.7 kilometers west of Kerecik, West Java, Indonesia More7 April 2002 23:3621 years ago

5.2

44 ⁄41km / 26mi42 km SW of Singaparna, West Java, Indonesia

