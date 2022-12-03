Trump WH Attorney Hours of Testimony Is a Political Earthquake: Kirchner





One prominent critic said that the intense testimony given to a federal grand jury by two former Trump attorneys about the Capitol riot last year had been likened to a political earthquake.

Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, attorneys who served in the White House Counsel’s Office during the final years of the Trump administration, testified before a criminal grand jury Friday as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the January insurrection attempt. 6, 2021. The investigation is one of the cases before the Department of Justice involving former President Donald Trump that is now being overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

According to CNN, Cipollone was seen entering the grand jury precinct around 9 a.m. with his attorney, Michael Barbora, and did not leave until about five hours later. Philbin, also represented by Purpura, entered at noon and stayed until about 4 p.m., apparently bringing the collective time of their testimony to nearly 10 hours.

Glenn Kirshner, a former federal prosecutor and outspoken left-wing political analyst, appeared on MSNBC’s 11th Hour on Saturday morning, describing Cipollone and Philbin’s testimony in seismic terms and suspecting it was bad news for Trump.

. @glennkirschner2 on Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin: “White House Counsel and Deputy White House Counsellor to a former President…testified for 10 hours. In pre-Trump times, that would be 11 on the political and legal Richter scale.” pic.twitter.com /V0kIryp2og

— at 11 (@11thHour) December 3, 2022

“That tells me…that the plaintiffs have 10 hours, 10 hours of related questions total for those two questions,” Kirshner said. “We’re used to being outrageous, you know. White House counsel and deputy White House counsel to a former president who is being criminally investigated by a grand jury just testified for 10 hours. In pre-Trump times, that would be an 11 on the political and legal Richter scale.”

Cipollone previously spoke with the House Select Committee on January 6, and appeared in a recorded deposition that occurred on July 8. His role in the events leading up to the Capitol riot was discussed in depth during the hearings, with former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson stating that he discussed the potential criminal exposure the former president would result from the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.

“Pat was concerned that it would appear we were obstructing justice or obstructing the Electoral College count,” Hutchinson said. “Looks like we were disrupting what was happening on Capitol Hill.”

Kirchner also noted on Saturday that Cipollone may have been restrained by his legal counsel during the taped deposition, and suggested he may have been more forthright in front of the grand jury.

Above, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the January 6 Committee in July. Cipollone and Patrick Philbin testified before a criminal grand jury for several hours Friday about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“We watched Pat Cipollone testify before the J6 committee, he seemed like he wanted to say more, but he kept looking at his lawyer … and you could see his lawyer indicating, ‘You can’t answer these questions,'” Kirshner said. “Cipollone would go back to the G6 detectives and say, you know, I can’t go any further. Well, you know what? Behind closed doors in the jury room that day, he went any further.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s representatives for comment.

