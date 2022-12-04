Global earthquake report for Saturday, December 3, 2022





Sunday, December 4, 2022, 00:20

00:20 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on December 4, 2022

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 47 earthquakes 4.0+, 100 earthquakes 3.0+, 236 earthquakes 2.0+ (386 total) This report is updated every hour. +: 47 magnitude 3+ earthquakes: 100 magnitude 2+ earthquakes: 236 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher rated total seismic energy: 2.7 x 1014 joules (75.8 GWh, equivalent to 65,206 tons of TNT 4.1 atomic bombs!) Learn More 10 Largest Earthquakes In The World (Past 24 Hours) #1: Mag 6.4 66km SW of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:49pm (GMT +7) – #2 : Mag 5.1 South Pacific, New Caledonia, Sat, Dec 3, 2022 10:00 PM (GMT +11) – #3: Mag 5.0 Departamento del Choco, 59km SW of Chigurodo, Antioquia, Colombia Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 6 :41 AM (GMT -5) – #4: mag 4.9 SOUTH Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Sat Dec 3, 2022 1:34 AM (2 GMT) – #5: mag 4.9 Cordillera, 66km SW of Tuguegarao , Cagaya n, Philippines Sat Dec 3, 2022 at 3:55 pm (GMT +8) – #6: mag 4.9 S P, New Zealand Sun Dec 4, 2022 at 7:07 am (GMT +13) – #7: mag 4.8 119 km south of Xinyuan, Xinjiang, China Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 7:34 p.m. (GMT+8) – #8: Mag 4.8 Region de Arica y Parinacota, Bolivia, 84 km NE of Tacna, Peru Sat Dec 3, 2022 8:45 AM (GMT -3) – #9: Mag 4.8 S P, 214km SW of Nuku’alofa, Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, Sat, Dec 3, 2022 5:36 PM (GMT +13) – #10: District Mag 4.7 Mandalay, 32 km northeast of Yenangyaung, Myanmar (Burma) Saturday Dec 3, 2022 at 4:34 pm (GMT +6:30) – Number 1 earthquakes felt: Mag 6.4 66 km south of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia – 52 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM (GMT +7) – #2: Mag 4.3 near the coast of Valparaiso, Chile – 21 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM (GMT -5) – #3 : mag 4.1 20km west of Duzce, Turkey – 8 reports Sat Dec 3, 2022 7:59am (GMT +3) – #4: mag 3.9 Aegean Sea, 48km NE of M Arousi, Nomarchia Athens, Attica, Greece – 8 Reports Saturday Dec 3, 2022 12:35 PM (GMT +2) – #5: Mag 4.3 49km west of Ak-Dovurak, Tyva Republic, Russia – 7reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 7:39am (GMT +7) – #6: Mag 3.1 24km south of Valjevo, Kolubara, Central Serbia – 5 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 9:28 PM (GMT +1) – #7: Mag 3.9 Aegean Sea, 48km NE of Maroussi, Nomartia Athens, Attica, Greece – 4 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 12:51 PM (GMT +2) – #8: MAG 3.1 24mi SW of Hilo, County Hawaii, USA – 4 reports Saturday, Dec 3, 2022 at 9:32AM (GMT -10) – # 9: mag 4.2 76 km south of San Isidro, Perez Zeledon, Provincia de San Jose, Costa Rica – 3 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 3:02 pm (GMT -6) – #10: mag 3.3 Aegean Sea, Central Greece, 55km NE of Athens, Greece – 2 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 10:49 PM (GMT +2) – #11: Mag 4.5 13km N of Illapel, Provincia de Choapa, Coquimbo Region, Chile – 2 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 1:19 AM (GMT -3) – #12: mag 3.5 24 km west of Duzce , TURKEY – 2 reports Sunday Dec 4, 2022 at 2:33 AM (GMT +3) – #13: MAG 4.1 N P, 27km W of Lazaro Cárdenas, Mexico – 2 reports Saturday, Dec 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM (GMT GMT -8) – #14: mag 2.8 S P, 31 km NW of Valparaiso, Region de Valparaiso, Chile – 2 reports Sat Dec 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM (GMT -5) – #15: mag 4.2 22 km West Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco, Oaxaca, Mexico – 2 reports Sat, Dec 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM (GMT -6) – Earthquake Statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

