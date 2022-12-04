A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits the islands of Indonesia, the second in two weeks. Minor damage has been reported





A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, causing panic but only minor damage just two weeks after a similarly powerful quake killed hundreds.

The USGS said the 5.7-magnitude quake was centered 18km southeast of Banjar, a city between the provinces of West Java and Central Java, at a depth of 112km (70 miles).

Second in two weeks, you reported damages

Suharyanto, the one-named head of the National Disaster Management Agency, said a resident was injured in Silawi village of Garut district in West Java, and at least four houses and a school were damaged. He said authorities were still gathering information about the damage.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in the city of Cianjur, West Java. This is the deadliest in Indonesia since the 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi that killed about 4,340 people. It also struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 mi).

The disaster that devastated Cianjur and triggered the landslides still haunts many in Garut, said Rudy Gunawan, the district chief, in a televised interview.

“The earthquake has caused great panic among the people amidst monsoon rains,” he said, adding that his department has alerted hospitals, health centers and ambulances to prepare to treat possible victims. Apart from the injured, no other casualties were reported from all 42 villages in Garut, one of the districts closest to the epicenter, by Saturday evening, Gunawan said. Several homes sustained minor damage.

Alerts have been issued for possible aftershocks

There is no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The agency estimated an initial volume at 6.4. Variations in early measurements are common.

High-rises in the capital, Jakarta, swayed for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations, sending large numbers of people onto the streets. Even the two-storey houses shook in the Central Javanese cities of Kowloon Progo, Bantul, Kebumen and Shilacap.

Earthquakes occur frequently throughout the sprawling archipelago, but it is not uncommon to feel them in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific basin known as the “Ring of Fire”.

In 2004, a very strong earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, mostly in the Indonesian province of Aceh.

(with input from the AP)

