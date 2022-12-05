A couple conducts a simple marriage procession amidst the ruins of the W Java earthquake





TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – Newlyweds who tied the knot on December 4 in Cianjur Regency, West Java, Mohd Rizwan and Nida Khviya Seokur faced mixed emotions as their wedding ceremony took place amid houses partially reduced to rubble caused by the events of the past month. Destructive 5.6 magnitude shallow earthquake.

The traditional ceremonial processions or entertainments were absent from the wedding ceremony. Dressed only in simple wedding dresses, the bride and groom then knelt in front of the chief (pengulu) of the Religious Affairs Office of Kojinang District, while only immediate family members, evacuees and rubble of collapsed buildings were present.

Despite all the restrictions, the marriage went smoothly as it was initially planned a couple of months ago.

“The wedding plans have been going on for two months now, and all the arrangements and the schedule for the contract have been registered in the Kojinang District Religious Affairs Office, so it (Islamic marriage contract) must be done,” Rizwan told reporters in Cianjur. Sunday, December 4th.

Radwan was visibly emotional with mixed happiness and sadness as he also lost his younger brother who died after his house collapsed during the earthquake.

“I am happy that I can become a legal husband. But I am also sad because of yesterday’s earthquake, I had to lose my younger brother,” said Ridwan, who hoped his marriage to Nida would provide a glimpse into his marriage to Nida. Light for family members and neighbors amidst the tragedy caused by the earthquake.

