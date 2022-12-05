Two weeks after Indonesia’s deadly earthquake left 38,450 children homeless, they face a ‘time bomb’ of disease and infection – Indonesia





CIANGUR, December 5 – More than 114,683 people, including 38,450 children, were made homeless by the deadly earthquake that struck Cianjur, Indonesia last month, and forced to shelter in overcrowded tents that are ticking time bombs of disease and infection, according to Save the Children. . . The agency called for more aid to be delivered quickly.

Families and communities have been left distraught after the November 21 earthquake killed at least 334 people, including, in one tragic case, 31 children in a classroom where their roof collapsed, according to the Office of Education. in Indonesia.

Save the Children said the survivors are now crammed into tents filled with hundreds of people, with little access to proper toilets or clean water. Heavy rains and aftershocks created swamp-like conditions ripe for the spread of disease and infection. Recent data indicate that there are thousands of cases of respiratory infections and about 800 cases of diarrhoea[i] One of the biggest causes of death in children worldwide.

Arum*, 50, lived with her husband, two children and two grandchildren before their home was destroyed in the earthquake. She said: “My house and all the neighboring houses collapsed, and my grandson had epileptic seizures because of the stress of what was happening.

“We’ve lost everything. Now our house is gone, we live in tents with hundreds of other people. My husband no longer has a job, and his diabetes means he’s at risk of getting sick. We don’t have any insurance. I’m not sure how we’ll be able to rebuild my grandchildren’s lives,” I am afraid for their mental health.”

Aid agencies are racing to help families who have lost everything in the disaster, but Save the Children said relief efforts have been hampered by an influx of so-called “disaster tourists” who drive into Cianjur to witness the devastation and block roads. .

Fadli Usman, Response Team Leader at Save the Children Indonesia, said:

“Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their homes and are now forced to live in conditions that are a ticking time bomb for disease and infection. They urgently need life-saving assistance as quickly as possible – but many of the families most affected live in remote areas that are difficult to reach by road.

“We are now facing further delays because the roads are being blocked by people who travel to Cianjur to see the destruction. Some of them are even stopping traffic to take pictures. I want these people to know that they are literally blocking aid from reaching those in need, including children whose lives are on the line. “.

“In addition to access, we also urgently need more funds to help meet the immediate needs of children and families including clean water, blankets, tents, emotional support and educational supplies so that children can continue to the best of their ability.”

Save the Children supports earthquake-affected families by continuously providing humanitarian assistance to ensure children’s health, nutrition, education and protection.

Two weeks after the earthquake, Save the Children Indonesia distributed more tents, clean water, hygiene and shelter kits to displaced families and to provide psychosocial support to children who were left in a state of panic over the damage caused by the earthquake and aftershocks of magnitude 5.6. It also operates kid-friendly spaces with games and other activities for children in five locations around Cianjur.

Save the Children has been operating in Indonesia since 1976 and works in 19 out of 38 provinces on humanitarian responses and programs related to education, health, nutrition, child protection and poverty.

