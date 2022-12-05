Ultraviolet monitoring would have warned Victoria of the Tofino earthquake





A University of Victoria initiative is promoting how its monitoring system will give notice to communities within 250 kilometers after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck northwest of Tofino on November 25.

Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) says its network of ocean and land sensors could have provided a 35-second warning to Victoria and Vancouver before damaging seismic waves could reach the respective city centres.

ONC is rolling out a notification system so critical infrastructure operators can activate safety and emergency response measures and notify those who experience harm.

Its monitoring network includes real-time sensors located on the ground and in the Cascadia subduction zone, where the Juan de Fuca and North American tectonic plates meet off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Kate Moran, ONC President and CEO, said in a press release that last month’s earthquake demonstrated the value of monitoring systems, given how safety and emergency measures are operational.

“Even a few seconds of warning allows preventative and precautionary measures to be taken, such as running trains to slow down speeds, pausing surgeries, stopping bridge and tunnel traffic and diverting arrivals to oncoming air traffic,” she said. “Fortunately, this Tofino earthquake was small enough not to cause damage, but having the same 35 seconds of warning in the event of a major tremor would save lives and critical infrastructure.”

Earthquakes release energy through seismic waves, with initial “P” waves traveling faster than “S” waves, which ONC said cause destructive shaking. ONC monitoring systems detect P waves and will send alerts before the arrival of S waves.

If authorities in downtown Victoria or BC Place in Vancouver had connected to the monitoring system, they would have received a 35-second warning before the S waves traveled 230 kilometers from the epicenter. Depending on the location, ONC said the earthquake early warning system could provide up to 90 seconds of advance notice to future BC notification recipients.

