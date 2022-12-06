Nearly 40,000 children left homeless by Indonesia earthquake face ‘time bomb’ for disease and infection





FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (December 5, 2022) — Nearly 115,000 people, including about 38,450 children, remain homeless after a deadly earthquake hit Indonesia’s main island of Java two weeks ago and face a “time bomb” of disease and infection, Save the Children warned. today.

According to the Indonesian Education Bureau, the earthquake in Cianjur District on November 21 killed at least 334 people, including more than 100 children, with 31 children dying in one classroom after a roof collapsed.

Save the Children said the survivors are now crammed into tents housing hundreds of people, with little access to proper toilets or clean water. In addition, heavy rains and aftershocks created swamp-like conditions that became ripe for the spread of disease and infection.

Recent data indicate that there are thousands of cases of respiratory infections and about 800 cases of diarrhoea[i] One of the biggest causes of death in children worldwide.

Save the Children is calling for more aid to be urgently delivered to the area after the earthquake and aftershocks destroyed nearly 40,000 homes and more than 500 schools, displacing more than 115,000 people.

Arum*, 50, lived with her husband, two children and two grandchildren before their home was destroyed in the earthquake. She said:

“My house and all the neighboring houses collapsed, and my grandson had epileptic seizures because of the stress of what was happening.

“We’ve lost everything. Now our house is gone, we live in tents with hundreds of other people. My husband no longer has a job, and his diabetes means he’s at risk of getting sick. We don’t have any insurance. I’m not sure how we’re going to be able to rebuild my grandchildren’s lives,” I fear for their sanity.”

Aid agencies are racing to help families who have lost everything in the disaster, but Save the Children said relief efforts were hampered by an influx of so-called “disaster tourists” who drove into Cianjur to witness the devastation and were blocking roads.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their homes and are now forced to live in conditions that constitute a ticking bomb of disease and infection. They desperately need life-saving assistance as soon as possible, but many families are the most vulnerable,” said Fadli Usman, Save the Children Indonesia Response Team Leader. Most affected people live in remote areas that are difficult to reach by road.

“Now we are facing more delays as the roads are being closed by people who travel to Cianjur to see the destruction. Some are even stopping traffic to take pictures. I want these people to know that they are literally blocking aid from reaching those in need, including children whose lives have been lost.” At stake.

“In addition to access, we also urgently need more funds to help meet the immediate needs of children and families, including clean water, blankets, tents, emotional support and educational supplies so children can continue to the best of their ability.”

Save the Children supports families affected by the earthquake by distributing more tents, clean water, hygiene and shelter kits to displaced families and providing psychosocial support to children who were terrified by the earthquake and aftershocks of magnitude 5.6. It also operates child-friendly spaces with games and other activities for children in five locations around Cianjur.

Save the Children has been operating in Indonesia since 1976 and works in 19 of the 38 provinces on humanitarian responses and programs related to education, health, nutrition, child protection and poverty.

Save the Children believes that every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than a billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – to transform their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

