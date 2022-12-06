Stromboli eruption causes earthquake and tsunami on an Italian volcanic island





Stromboli, one of the four active volcanoes in Italy, has seen new eruptions in the past 48 hours. … [+] (Photo by Valerie Hatch/AFP) (Photo by Valerie Hatch/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Stromboli, one of the four active volcanoes in Italy, has seen new eruptions in the past 48 hours.

Sunday’s massive explosion sent a thick column of black smoke and ash billowing into the air over the Italian island.

The explosion caused part of the crater to collapse. The rocks broke away from the hills and fell into the sea below, causing small tsunamis off the Aeolian island.

The tidal wave was reported to be one and a half meters high. Although sirens sounded, the tsunami did not cause any damage when it reached the coast.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was also recorded. No injuries or damages resulted from the tremor.

The eruption occurred from the highly active southeastern side of the volcano. New explosions were witnessed on Monday.

An orange alert has been issued for volcanic activity and schools are closed as a precaution.

Can you visit Stromboli during an eruption?

Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It is called the “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean” because of its ever-fiery summit.

The Smoking Peak is located on the island of Stromboli, part of the Aeolian Archipelago that lies off the northern coast of Sicily.

The island’s black sand beaches and brightly colored fishing boats are a popular tourist destination.

A few hundred visitors annually trek across the volcano’s rocky slopes to see lava sparks and ash clouds up close.

Mostly, this is a safe ride. But during more violent eruptions, height should not be attempted.

In July 2019, a sudden eruption shook the summit, sending rocks and ash rolling down the slopes.

Locals and visitors trapped in the boats had to be rescued, but one hiker died and several were injured.

The Italian Civil Protection Agency will publish information on its website about the status of the volcano and safety measures.

They will advise which sides of the volcano to reach and at what altitude.

Always check and follow these guidelines if you are considering visiting the supervolcano.

