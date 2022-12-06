Salvini wants EU money for a bridge in the earthquake zone – POLITICO





Matteo Salvini was in Brussels on Monday promoting his pet project: the world’s longest suspension bridge, linking Sicily with mainland Italy.

The bridge is included in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which promotes EU plans to build a network of road, rail and water links across the bloc. As part of the priority TEN-T corridors, the planned bridge could receive co-financing from the European Union.

Salvini, the far-right clique leader who is now Italy’s infrastructure minister, met counterparts from across the EU and transport commissioner Adina Fliane in Brussels, where he said the bridge over the Straits of Messina was a “priority” for the Italian government and citizens.

He added that the bridge would mark the completion of the “essential European corridor” linking the Mediterranean Sea with Scandinavia.

If there is a “sound and good project,” the commission is ready to fund “the first phase of the feasibility studies, so the project will really take off,” the commission’s Failin told reporters.

She added, “Because regardless of whether there is a line or an intention on the map, what we need is a project, and then we start the work and the preparation phase, and then of course, in time, the construction itself.”

The plan to build a bridge across the 3.7-kilometre-wide Strait of Messina, which according to some historians dates back to Roman times and then revived nearly 2,000 years later by Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini, comes with many problems and controversies.

Along with the €1.2 billion already spent over the years for various studies and evaluations, doubts also come because the potential bridge will be located in one of the regions with the greatest seismic risk in Europe. In 1908, a devastating earthquake killed 120,000 people and destroyed the city of Messina.

In 2003, the World Wildlife Federation lodged a complaint with the European Commission for failing to take appropriate measures to avoid harming protected bird species in protected areas around the strait.

Salvini hit back at his environmental critics in an interview last week, claiming that “birds are not stupid, if they see a bridge, they will fly around it, not against it.”

