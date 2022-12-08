Project details Exascale computing EQSIM advances in earthquake research development





December 8, 2022 – Since 2017, EQSIM — one of several projects supported by the US Department of Energy’s Exascale Computing Project (ECP) — has been breaking new ground in efforts to understand how seismic activity affects the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure. While useful, small models and historical observations only scratch the surface of quantification of a powerful and far-reaching geological event such as a major earthquake.

David McLean is a Senior Scientist in Earth and Environmental Sciences at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Director of the Earthquake Research Center in Civil Engineering at the University of Nevada Reno, and Principal Investigator of ECP’s EQSIM project.

EQSIM bridges this gap by using physics-based supercomputer simulations to predict earthquake repercussions on buildings and infrastructure and creating synthetic earthquake records that can provide analytical data sets much larger than records of historical single events.

Achieving this, however, presents a number of challenges, notes EQSIM principal investigator David McLean, a senior scientist in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (Berkeley Lab) Earth and Environmental Sciences area and director of the Earthquake Research Center in Civil Engineering at the university. Nevada Reno.

“Predicting the movements of future earthquakes that will occur at a particular location is a difficult problem because the processes associated with earthquakes and the response of structures are very complex,” he said. “When an earthquake fault ruptures, it releases energy in a very complex way, and that energy manifests and propagates as seismic waves across the ground. In addition, the ground is very heterogeneous and the geology is very complex. So when these waves reach a site or part of the infrastructure they You care about it, it interacts with that infrastructure in a very complex way.”

For the past decade and more, researchers have been applying high-performance computing to model these processes to more accurately predict site-specific motions and to better understand the forces that a structure experiences during a seismic event.

“The challenge is that tremendous computer power is required to do this,” McAllen said. “It is difficult to simulate ground motions at a frequency content closely related to engineering structures. It takes very large models that run very efficiently. So, it was very challenging computationally, and for some time we didn’t have the computational capacity to do that and extrapolate that.”

Fortunately, the advent of exascale computing has changed the equation.

“The excitement of ECP is that we now have these new computers that can perform a billion billion computational operations per second with an enormous amount of memory, and for the first time we’re on the threshold of being able to solve, using physics-based models, this is a very complex problem,” McClain said. “So our whole goal with EQSIM was to develop state of the art computational capabilities so that we could model all the way from fault rupture to waves propagating through the ground to waves interacting with structure — with the idea that ultimately we want to reduce the uncertainty in ground motions to earthquakes and how The structure will respond to earthquakes.”

team effort

Over the past five years, using both Cori and Perlmutter supercomputers at Berkeley Lab and the Summit System at DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the EQSIM team has focused primarily on modeling earthquake scenarios in the San Francisco Bay Area. Supercomputing resources helped them create a detailed, regional-scale model that incorporated all the necessary geophysical modeling features, such as 3D geology, surface topography, physical attenuation, non-reflective boundaries, and fault rupture.

“We went from simulating this model at 2 – 2.5 Hz at the beginning of this project to simulating over 300 billion grid points at 10 Hz, which is a huge computational lift,” McAllen said.

Other notable achievements of this ECP project include:

Significant advances made in the SW4 geophysical code, including how it can be coupled with local engineering models of soil and structure system. Develop a scheme to deal with the huge data sets used in these models. “For one earthquake, we’re running 272 terabytes of data, so you have to have a strategy for storing, visualizing, and exploiting that data,” McAllen said. Develop a visualization tool that allows browsing this data with high efficiency.

“Developing the computational workflow and how everything fits together is one of our biggest accomplishments, from initiating the earthquake fault structure right through to the engineering system response,” said MacAllen. “We’re solving one high-level problem but also a whole bunch of lower-level challenges to make this work. Being able to conceive, implement, and improve this workflow was absolutely essential.”

He stressed that none of this could happen without the contributions of many partners across the spectrum of science, engineering and mathematics. Earth engineers, seismologists, computer scientists and applied mathematicians from Berkeley Lab and Livermore Lab made up the interdisciplinary, closely integrated team necessary to address the computational challenges.

“This is an inherently multidisciplinary problem,” McClain said. “You start with the way the fault breaks and the way the waves propagate through the ground, and that is the domain of the seismologist. Then those waves get to a site where there is a structure and found non-soft soil, so it turns into a geotechnical engineering and structural engineering problem.”

He added that the matter does not stop there. “You really need this amalgamation of people who have science and engineering knowledge, but are empowered by applied mathematicians who can develop really fast and efficient algorithms and computer scientists who know how to program and parallelise optimally and handle all/o on these big problems.” truly “.

Looking ahead, the EQSIM team is already involved in another DOE project with an office that deals with energy systems. Their goal is to go and take advantage of everything they’ve done with ECP to look at the effects of an earthquake on distributed power systems.

This new project involves applying these same capabilities to programs within the Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response, which is concerned with the safety of energy systems in the United States. The team is also working to make its large seismic datasets available as accessible to both the research community and practicing engineers.

“This is common practice for historically measured seismic records, and we want to do this with synthetic seismic records that give you a lot of data because you have motions everywhere, not just locations where there is an instrument that measures the earthquake,” McAllen said.

He added that participation in the ECP was a major impetus for this work, enabling EQSIM to push the envelope of computing performance.

“We’ve expanded the ability to do these direct, high-frequency simulations by a tremendous amount,” he said. “We have a piece of land that’s showing an increase in performance and capacity, and they’re up in droves, which is really important because we need to manage really big issues, really quickly. So, along with the exascale hardware, it’s really made a difference. Now we’re doing things that we only thought we’d do A decade ago, like solving high-frequency ground motions. It’s really an exciting time for those of us working on earthquake simulations.”

Source: Kathy Kincade, ECP

