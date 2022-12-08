The European Union provides relief to earthquake victims in Indonesia – Indonesia





In response to the powerful earthquake that hit West Java province in late November, the European Union (EU) is providing €200,000 (more than IDR 3.2 billion) in humanitarian funding to help the most affected families.

This EU funding supports the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) in providing much-needed assistance, including supplies or shelter materials, first aid kits, hygiene items, clean water and sanitation facilities. Mobile clinics and ambulances have been deployed to provide medical services to the injured. The most vulnerable will also receive cash grants to enable them to meet their immediate basic needs.

The humanitarian assistance will directly benefit approximately 26,000 people affected by the earthquake in West Java.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

More than 330 people were killed while more than 70,000 others were displaced when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Cianjur district, located about 100 kilometers south of the capital, Jakarta, on November 21. At a depth of 10 kilometers, the earthquake caused severe damage to more than 20,000 homes and a number of public facilities and infrastructure. Many healthcare facilities have also been affected, causing disruption to medical services in affected communities. The damage to the water supply has also impeded access to potable water resources. The intensity of the tremor and its consequences prompted the Indonesian government to declare a state of emergency for a period of 30 days, from November 21 to December 20, 2022.

background

The European Union and its Member States are the world’s largest donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and preserve the safety and dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises.

Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Division (ECHO), the European Union assists millions of victims of conflicts and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the European Union provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

The European Union is a signatory to a €3 million humanitarian mission agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in support of DREF. Funds from the DREF Fund are mainly earmarked for “minor” disasters – those that do not result in a formal international appeal.

The DREF Fund was established in 1985 and is supported by contributions from donors. Every time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the Fund. For small-scale disasters, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies allocates grants from the Fund, which can then be replenished by donors. The mandate agreement between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO) enables the latter to replenish the fund for agreed operations (commensurate with its humanitarian mandate) to a total of €3 million.

Caller data

