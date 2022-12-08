World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo causes an earthquake inside the Portugal camp





While Portugal may have beaten Switzerland 6-1 during their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup, their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, was not happy about being left out of the squad.

Following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo now has to contend with a substitute role with his national team as well.

This did not go down well with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who, according to Portuguese publication Record Record, threatened to leave the training camp.

What the post said

The article was headlined “Ronaldo is threatened with leaving”, and highlights the Portuguese record goalscorer’s anger at the decision to remove him from the squad, even though the team looked much better in his absence.

A sentence from Record’s article read: “In the midst of conversation with the coach, when he found out he wouldn’t be in the starting lineup… he thought of the worst.”

However, the post also goes on to explain that Ronaldo calmed down after the initial shock and understood the ramifications of following through on this threat at such a crucial juncture.

The Portuguese Football Federation completely denied the story, stating that Ronaldo had never threatened to leave a training session or tournament.

Ronaldo does not train with alternatives

After Wednesday, the Portuguese team opted to split their squad into two teams with the starters training in the gym and the substitutes doing various exercises on the training ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to train with the bench, instead he trains in the gym with his 11 yesterday

However, Ronaldo missed the sessions, although the Portuguese assured everyone that he did not suffer from any problems with the injury.

Georgina’s reaction

Another very upset with Ronaldo’s decision not to start was his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez wrote on a social networking site, “What a shame not to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes.”

