Largest earthquake ever in Alberta: Will it happen again?





Glenn McGillivray, managing director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, has suggested a rare 5.6-magnitude earthquake as the largest ever recorded in Alberta.

Seismic Canada reported a moderate earthquake near the village of Reno in northwestern Alberta on November 29. And at least eight other smaller earthquakes and aftershocks occurred on the same day or the next.

There is some discrepancy among experts regarding the magnitude of the earthquake, with the highest estimate being M5.8. The earthquake is believed to be “natural” and not from resource extraction such as fracking.

Are any insured losses expected from this event?

“I don’t expect any insured damage, or at least no significant insured damage from this event,” McGillivray said. “On the homeowners’ side, very few if any have purchased ‘shake’ cover in the affected area, which is separate coverage added with an endorsement.”

Also, typical shake-up policies in Canada have very high correlation points, where the deductions are not a fixed dollar rate (such as $500 or $1,000) but based on a percentage of the policy limit, such as 2%, 5%, or even 10%.

“The damage in general has to be significant before the politics can begin,” McGillivray said. “That was not the case here.”

The Canadian agent asked if more earthquakes could occur in Alberta.

“Absolutely,” said McGillivray. “If this earthquake was a ‘normal’ event, there is no reason to believe it will not happen again. Moreover, resource extraction will set off more events in the future. Since 2006, Alberta has experienced an average of about 165 earthquakes each year.” “.

McGillivray noted that many people immediately assumed that the earthquake was due to resource extraction but there is no evidence to support this. Earthquakes Canada confirmed, “The regional energy regulator has stated that there is currently no evidence that activity has occurred but that further analysis is needed.”

Rebecca Salvage, a postdoctoral fellow in the University of Calgary’s College of Science, told The Canadian Press that the quake originated near the Peace River at least six kilometers underground, meaning it was likely too deep to be artificially triggered. “The depth indicates that it is likely to be normal,” she said. “Natural events usually happen at those depths.”

Salvage said scientists are aware of geological faults in the area, but such earthquakes are rare in Alberta.

One of the area’s landowners, Carmen Langer, said the earthquakes caused his home’s light fixtures to sway and window panes to reflect. Earthquakes Canada said it had not received any reports of damage at the time. But the quake was “strongly” felt near Reno and lightly felt in eastern British Columbia and western Alberta.

The largest previously recorded earthquake (M5.4) occurred in the Peace District of Alberta on April 11, 2001. Media reports at the time said that no structural damage was reported, but the quake shook homes, knocking pictures off walls and clattering dishes.

Featured image via iStock.com/allanswart

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canadianunderwriter.ca/insurance/albertas-largest-ever-earthquake-will-it-happen-again-1004228570/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos