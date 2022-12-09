The U of C team works to predict massive earthquakes





Scientists in Calgary are investigating density changes in the Earth’s crust that affect gravity, so they can predict a catastrophic event and warn people before it happens.

A megaquake is a seismic event of magnitude 9.0 or greater, which occurs when the edge of one tectonic plate moves under the edge of another.

Periodic massive earthquakes occur every 300 to 500 years.

Scientists believe one of them will reach the Pacific Northwest within the next 50 years.

Jeong Woo Kim, Professor of Geomatics Engineering in the University of Calgary’s Schulich College of Engineering, leads a research team of PhD candidates on a project called “Microgravity Monitoring of Earthquakes.”

Kim says a seismometer is the best way to record an earthquake after it happens because it measures the vibrations of the event.

“Theoretically it is almost impossible to detect any precursors because they must have rupture and vibration,” he said.

“But every massive earthquake is accompanied by a mass redistribution, which can be detected by a microgravity meter.”

This is the instrument created by the team at the Pacific Geosciences Center in Sydney, Vancouver Island.

The team has been analyzing data from the sensor for years.

Kim says tectonic earthquakes are the most common and destructive natural disaster.

He and his team focus their research on the density increase in oceanic crust compression and how it affects gravity.

He says these could be key factors in helping predict the next massive earthquake off Canada’s west coast.

“The goal is to catch any precursors, which has never happened,” Kim said.

“But this project is possible because we use a superconducting gravimeter, which can detect very small differences in mass change underground.”

The Cascadia Subduction Zone extends from Alaska to California and is a tectonically active region where the massive, heavy Pacific Plate subducts below the North American Plate.

The research project began 19 years ago.

Hojja Kabirzadeh worked on it for 11 years as its chief author.

“When this plate sinks under North America, it creates deformation,” he said.

“The deformation occurs because this plate is in a locked locked position but the motion is still going on and the more it moves, the more energy is accumulating on the North American Plate.

“This movement is a few centimeters per year, but when it comes to a few hundred years, the results are great and this will lead to an earthquake in the future.”

Zahra Ashina, a doctoral student who has worked on the project since 2018, is using uncommon artificial intelligence in geophysics studies.

“It’s something really new, so I’m trying to figure out what to do with AI for geophysics and it’s kind of interesting to me,” Ashina said.

“I model the layers, the structure of anything inside the Earth, (and) I use AI as an inversion technology, so we have some gravity or magnetic data that we use to model the structure like density, geometry of anomalous objects underground.”

Masumi Akbari has been on the team for three years and has been looking for subtle changes in gravity to increase the chances of predicting a massive earthquake.

“We have an idea that gravity is 9.8, but it’s not,” she said.

“It’s changing all over the Earth and the changes are small, but we need to get it right and with those, we can work with a lot of science facts.”

Being able to predict large-scale earthquakes, Kim says, could save thousands of lives.

“Some people think it doesn’t matter if you know the earthquake is coming a second ago,” he said.

“But it makes a big difference because we can, for example, stop a fast train and we can give enough time to evacuate people, so even one second really counts.”

