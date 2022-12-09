Earthquake information: Light Mag. 2.7 earthquake – 2 miles SW of Hendersonville, Henderson County, North Carolina, USA, on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM (GMT -5)





Laurel Park, Henderson, North Carolina (4.5 miles northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / Very short: Sounded like an explosion, shook some things in the house. Neighbors 4 miles away felt and heard the same thing. | 7 users found this interesting.

Hendersonville, NC (4.2 km ESE from epicenter) [Map] /mild vibration (MMI IV) /clattering,vibrating/5-10 sec: The vibration was felt in Hendersonville, NC by myself and my family. Reminds me of the feel and sound of heavy construction equipment driving right by your house. | 6 users found this interesting.

Horse Shoe / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, Vibrating / 2-5 secs: I heard a rumble that got louder, then a boom, then some more gurgling. My husband jumped out of bed. We thought it was a sonic boom. The whole house shook. This can’t just be 2.7 – it just felt so much bigger. | 6 users found this interesting. agree. Live at Horseshoe as well. loud bang. It sounded like an explosion, but it most likely ended up being an earthquake since there were no sirens. Ragged windows

Big Willow, NC (4.5 km from epicenter) [Map] / Soft shake (MMI IV) / clank, shake / 2-5 sec.: Sitting on the couch, it felt like a huge charge of dynamite had gone off, shaking the house and rattling the woodstove. | 3 users found this interesting.

28731 (7.3 km east of epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: On the floor, yoga practice felt vibration through the floor and body, and a loud thud in the ceiling. My husband was asleep on the couch and I woke him up. | 3 users found this interesting.

Fletcher NC 28791 (22 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / 2-5 seconds: It sounded like a plane crashing into a house. Loud whole house shaking | 4 users found this interesting.

Hendersonville (3.3 km from epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): Sitting on the couch reading, he heard clattering and felt a slight jolt. It passed like a military plane flying low but with great speed. | 2 users found this interesting.

Mountain Home, NC (7.2 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II) /Single vertical bump/Very short: I heard a muffled rattling of the windows – it sounded like a large tree hitting the ground nearby but it wasn’t. | 2 users found this interesting.

Mills River, NC (9.7 km west-northwest of epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II)/Very short: Low rumble, like distant thunder approaching and passing through the house and out on the other side. No clattering from home. Duration: 7 seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

East Flat Rock, Henderson, North Carolina (10.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / light shake (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I guess I’m not sure, but I felt like the whole house did a big jump for about a second and then some lightness after that. | 2 users found this interesting.

184 Smith Street Salute NC 28773 (14.8 km ESE from epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): I was next to us on the porch, my husband upstairs inside the whole house shook. Polk County | 3 users found this interesting.

Flat Rock, NC (6.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): The whole house shook and it sounded like an explosion or a tree fell nearby. Lots of vibration and growl | One user found this interesting.

Mills River, Henderson, North Carolina (10.8 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Shake and Roll / 2-5 sec: I live on Howard Gap Road about a mile south of Advent Health Hospital in Fletcher. The map above is not an exact indication of where I live. | One user found this interesting.

Pisgah Forest (16.7 km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 s: The house shook a bit, it sounded like thunder. Just thought it was real it thundered but there are no storms near me. | One user found this interesting.

Flat Rock, NC (7.2 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / soft shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: gurgling is heard, then a sudden explosion, like an explosion. I felt a slight amount of vibration for 2-3 seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Fletcher, North Carolina (13.6 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / Very short: I am sitting on my bed and hear an explosion in the distance and a slight clatter of objects in my window. I felt a slight movement | One user found this interesting.

Hendersonville, NC (6.5 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: It sounded like a rumble of thunder that came quickly, shook the house briefly and got up, and rolled over us | One user found this interesting.

Fletcher, NC (11.5 km north from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 s: I was working downstairs on my computer and the whole house started shaking. My roommate was upstairs and also felt the shaking. I heard what sounded like a very low plane. The sound continued for 2-3 seconds after the vibration stopped. | One user found this interesting.

Arden (18 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): I was in bed, I heard and felt the floor shaking and distant jet engine sounds like a voice. | One user found this interesting.

Fletcher, NC (12.5 km north from epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: lying in bed at that time. The bed shook, the house shook and creaked. The earthquake woke my wife up. | One user found this interesting.

Hill Valley, Henderson, North Carolina (Epicenter 1 km SSE) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 s: Sitting in bed, felt strong chest and heard an echoing roar. The whole house shook 2 users found this interesting.

Hendersonville NC (2 miles from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: Whole house shakes for about 10 seconds. Identical others felt it 10 blocks away | 2 users found this interesting.

Fletcher, NC (11.3 km northwest of epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): Upstairs, sitting, I felt the whole house shaking, rattling. | 2 users found this interesting.

Hendersonville, North Carolina (7.2 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III): Sounded like a crash | 2 users found this interesting.

Flat Rock, NC (6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, vibration / 1-2 sec: hairy growl | 2 users found this interesting.

Fletcher North Carolina (13.9 kilometers north of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Sitting at desk on computer when there is gurgling and shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Seneca Southport Village Development / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: Seneca SC Arbor Way – Southport Village End of street I see mountains. Vertical bulk hair | One user found this interesting.

Hendersonville / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Bump and Roll / Very Short: It also sounded like an arm blast and vibrating like a heavy truck drove by. Several people have described it the same way. | One user found this interesting.

Hendersonville NC / Light shaking (MMI IV): I just learned it was an earthquake! I experienced minor earthquakes in Transylvania and felt the same One user found this interesting.

Peak Tracks Ln, Hendersonville NC / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: My windows shook and I thought it was a nearby lightning strike or some kind of explosion in the area. | One user found this interesting.

Horse Shoe, NC / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 secs: It sounded like thunder, or a large jet taking off in the distance, then quickly approached and shook the house for about 2 seconds. The sound and then the jolt was impressive like a big wave. It is believed that a large plane has crashed near you. | One user found this interesting.

