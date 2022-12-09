13% of government healthcare facilities are considered to be earthquake-prone





A new report reveals that 31 hospital buildings across the country are vulnerable to earthquakes, including 11 patients.

The report on the seismic resilience of hospital buildings in Aotearoa New Zealand did not mention Hospital Hutt, where a draft technical report was released in June detailing five components rated as 15% of the new building standard. These included columns, beams, concrete floor diaphragms, precast concrete facade and stairs.

The new report from Te Whatu Ora found that 31 hospital buildings were considered to be less than 34% of the new building standard – the required minimum of 35%. Eleven are buildings for clinical services and resting support services such as laundries, mortuaries or factories.

Te Whatu Ora Fepulea’i CEO Margie Apa said that work cases have been prepared for the 10th update, and construction is under way on the 11th.

Read more: * Seismic review values ​​New Plymouth’s largest shopping center below 20 per cent of new building standards * Lack of action by earthquake-prone building owners may force council to take action * New report reduces earthquake risk to building mental health on the West Coast

“This is a positive outcome, but we are in no way satisfied with our responsibility to invest in, design and build the infrastructure that will provide the safest environment… in the event of an earthquake.”

Six of the earthquake-prone buildings were in high seismic risk areas – including one, at Palmerston North Hospital, which housed patience services. A feasibility study has been prepared to modernize the building.

Other buildings include a boiler house and generator building at Christ Church Hospital, a water tower at Palmerston North Hospital, a laundry at Gisborne Hospital, and a mortuary at Wairau Blenheim Hospital.

Monique Ford / Stuff

For some earthquake-prone hospitals, the risk to life remains very low, says Margi Apa, CEO of Te Whatu Ora.

Twenty of the earthquake-prone hospital buildings were in areas of medium seismic danger, and of these eight buildings housed medical services.

Four of them were in Taranaki Primary Hospital where the rebuilding process was underway, two were in Nelson Hospital where an updated feasibility study for hospital redevelopment was being prepared, two were in Timaru Hospital and related to one cladding element.

The Galbraith building that houses the maternity services and maternity unit at Middlemore Hospital was one of five earthquake-prone buildings in areas of low seismic risk.

Warwick Smith / Stuff

The inpatient services building at Palmerston North Hospital is earthquake prone.

Work was underway to transfer some services during the preparation of the feasibility study.

A 2018 seismic assessment of the Galbraith building found that it was only 20% of new building standard and that raising it to 35% would take two to three years of reinforcing work and cost more than $74 million.

Aba said that the buildings that the report did not take into account were either new or secondary buildings that do not house clinical services, and work is underway to evaluate them.

Ricky Wilson / Staff

The Galbraith Building in Middlemoor is prone to earthquakes but is located in a low seismic hazard area

The report recommended that Te Whatu Ora have an seismic policy and risk management strategy, and technical guidelines to ensure buildings remain usable after an earthquake.

Apa said the safety of the buildings was a top priority.

“While low [new building standard] The classification may concern people, and recently published guidelines from MBIE make it clear that there is no need to worry or take immediate action.

“Life safety risks remain very low, as seismic ratings for hospital buildings are very strong with standards for severe service buildings representing earthquakes that are only likely to occur once every 2,500 years.”

