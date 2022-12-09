After an earthquake of changes in DC, fans are again calling for #BringBackZackSnyder





It’s been a tough year for DC and Warner Bros. From changes in project plans to CEOs, it gives audiences the impression they have a vague sense of direction. The launch of the DC Universe’s “New Age” has already rekindled hope for many supporters, and the installation of James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads has ushered in a second chance.

DC Justice League (2017) directed by Zack Snyder

According to recent reports, it appears that the DC Universe is no longer interested in a follow-up to Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman sequel was officially canceled prior to this news. And now, the DC area’s new CEOs are under fire.

The cancellation of several DC movies leads to James Gunn being fired

James Gunn addressed the issue as reported in an article by The Hollywood Reporter. The post provided a sneak peek into future plans and projects at DC Studios. Looks like the director has been doing some cleaning up and making interesting choices under his watch. This means stepping away from the universe presented by Zack Snyder.

James Gunn

Check out Gunn’s statement via Twitter below:

“So. As for yesterday’s story in The Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half true, some of it is not true, and some of it we haven’t decided yet if it is true or not.”

“Peter and I chose to lead DC Studios knowing that we were coming into a divided environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself, and there would be an inevitable transitional period as we moved to cohesive storytelling across film, television, animation and games.”

“But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were outweighed by the creative possibilities and opportunity to build on what has worked in DC so far and help correct what hasn’t.”

“We know we’re not going to make everyone happy every step of the way, but we can promise that everything we do is done in service of the story and in service of the DC characters we know you cherish and we cherish our entire lives.”

This puts a lot of things in awkward situations. Henry Cavill’s Superman is expected to take on Black Adam in the planned sequel as are teases in the film’s post-credits. The actor even made his comeback official after posting a video on Instagram. Warner Bros. was also developing a sequel to Man of Steel at the time. Plenty of creators have also expressed interest in joining the project and have even agreed to a possible Justice League sequel.

All of these were held in high hopes until Jan and Safran came into the picture and delivered the disturbing news. Rumor has it that Johnson worked hard to get Cavill into his own corner of the DC Universe, but that wasn’t very pleasing to the eyes of the new administration. Momoa, on the other hand, could return as a new character. Some fans are speculating that he could appear as Lobo, a new character the DCU plans to introduce.

DC Fans campaign to bring back Zack Snyder James Gunn and Zack Snyder

People are angry about Gunn revealing his future movie plans, which sends the community down. Fans bombarded Twitter with posts urging #BringBackZackSnyder and #FireJamesGunn. Others have declared the DCU officially dead. Check out their tweets:

#FireJamesGunn #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Gunn is destroying DC pic.twitter.com/5gAxo7NEw5

– Alonso (@alonso_sun0725) December 8, 2022

Zack Snyder’s DC Foundation is the only way DC can thrive, do the right thing #BringBackZackSnyder #RestoreTheSnyderVersewbd pic.twitter.com/k87TM0dHaB

— TheSilentDCShadow #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@TheSilentDCFan) December 8, 2022

How can it seem that the same company under 5 different studio heads can’t right a massive mistake made 5 years ago?!? The path is simple, if you want people to be interested in your movies, stop abandoning ship and stick with what you have!!! #BringBackZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/cg6Z5Bxxlk

– Gary Mal (@Gavrielmal) December 8, 2022

Until Zack Snyder says it’s over; I will believe in the SnyderVerse. #BringBackZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/RupRM3vbTU

– Tommy Snyder (@TommySnyder991) December 1, 2022

There is literally only one hope to save the capital. #BringBackZackSnyder #FireJamesGunn pic.twitter.com/CyG4ncj0SJ

— Mr. P_Mxyzptlk (@restoreZSJL) December 8, 2022

There is no certainty with the plans, as Jean mentioned in his Twitter post. He said it could change as they progress, removing what they see as a stumbling block. They acknowledge that the decision will not make everyone happy, which was evident on social media immediately after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Black Adam will arrive on HBO Max on December 16th.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

