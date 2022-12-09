Arizona experts praise Sen. Sinema, who jumps ship for independents





PHOENIX – It takes courage for US Senator Kirsten Sinema to become an independent in Arizona, but only time will tell if it hurts her career, said two Arizona political strategists.

Sinima said Friday she was resigning from the Democrats to register as an independent. The first-term senator said that registering as an independent was a reflection of her and Arizona.

“She’s the senior senator of the Arizona Democratic Party and would swap that away on principle. It’s a political earthquake… It’s a Richter scale 10,” Republican Stan Barnes of Phoenix-based Cooper State Consulting told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

“It has to be the single boldest move I’ve ever seen by an Arizona politician.”

“But she made it more difficult for herself.”

Sinema said she does not plan caucuses with Republicans and expects to maintain her duties on the committee through a Democratic majority, according to a Democratic Senate aide.

“Awesome,” said Chuck Coughlin, the Republican who runs Phoenix advisory group HighGround Inc.

He told the Arizona Morning News in a separate interview that the move wasn’t a complete surprise to him.

Coughlin said he began wondering last year if “the problems Democrats have caused her in the Democratic Party will cause her to consider her options.”

Sinema caused an uproar within the party earlier this year when she rejected her voting wishes for stalled reforms to overcome Republican opposition to a voting rights bill.

Shortly thereafter, the state Democratic Party suffered censure.

“It would be safer for a cinema to ride the horse she rides. Instead, you would be, what amounts to the state of Arizona, the first prominent and relevant personage to enter this milieu,” Barnes said.

“She might be handsomely rewarded, politically, for doing that. But I think she is.” [reelection] Opportunities have diminished.”

Sinema did not say if she would run away again. Her term ends in January 2025.

Democrats would still enjoy a narrow 51-49 lead in January after Sen. Raphael Warnock won a runoff in Georgia on Tuesday.

Supposing Warnock had lost: would she have done so? “She would have lost the Democratic majority — and it would have cost her dearly,” Coughlin said.

“But with Warnock winning in Georgia, it gives her some breathing room, allows her to move into that space, where she feels most comfortable, being an independent voice for Arizona and not being held hostage by either party.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @ktar923

We want to hear from you.

Do you have a story idea or advice? Pass it on to the KTAR News Team here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktar.com/story/5381170/political-earthquake-arizona-experts-weigh-in-on-sen-sinema-jumping-ship-to-independents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos