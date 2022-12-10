Haiti, Americas Region: Earthquake and Cholera – Revised Emergency Appeal No. MDRHT018 – Haiti





attachments

Sliding №:

EQ-2021-000116-HTI – Earthquake

EP-2022-000325-HTI – Cholera

This revised emergency appeal seeks a lump sum of CHF 5.8 million (current funding gap) to support the Haitian Red Cross Society (HRCS) in assisting people affected by the 14 August 2021 earthquake and the ongoing cholera outbreak in Haiti. Overall funding requirements remain at CHF 19.2 million, but (1) additional geographic regions have been included, (2) the number of people to be assisted has increased to 45,100 and (3) the implementation period has been extended to 28 months (until December 31, 2023). In addition, new health, water, sanitation and hygiene activities were included to control cholera outbreaks and prevent further infections.

After the end of the emergency appeal timeframe, response activities will continue under the IFRC Country Plan, which will demonstrate a comprehensive view of ongoing emergency response and long-term programming tailored to country needs, as well as a Federation-wide view of country work. This operation aims to streamline activities under a single plan while ensuring that the needs of those affected by the crisis are met.

Status overview

On August 14, 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing 2,248 people and injuring 12,763. The earthquake destroyed 53,815 homes and damaged another 83,770 homes. The total affected area covers 500 square kilometers and more than 800,000 people have been directly affected. Of the 159 health facilities assessed, 28 are severely damaged and another 60 damaged, with 456 schools damaged and 64 destroyed. Total damage and economic losses are estimated at US$1.6 billion, or about 10 percent of GDP. Haiti already suffers from a deteriorating humanitarian situation with high levels of insecurity and violence, food scarcity, internally displaced persons and large population movements, and these existing crises are compounded.

Cholera also reappeared in the country on October 2, 2022, after more than three years without the disease being reported. National authorities have reported two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Portão-Prince region and in the municipality of Cité Soleil. As of 30 November, over 12,541 suspected cases have been reported by the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP), with 1,110 confirmed cases and 233 deaths. The capacity of the epidemiological surveillance system to detect suspected cases is still low and to confirm cases is very small, due to the lack of resources and the difficulty in obtaining samples for laboratories due to the lack of fuel and the presence of roadblocks by armed gangs.

It is currently estimated that 35 percent of Haitians lack access to safe drinking water and 65 percent either have little or no access to sanitation; Only 22.4 percent of people have access to hand-washing areas with clean water and soap, and up to 25 percent of urban residents and 36 percent of rural residents practice open defecation. 4 This is higher in some areas, and is exacerbated by the deteriorating socio-economic situation and the increase in gang violence. Obtaining fuel to maintain basic services such as drinking water, particularly in urban areas, has become particularly perilous, threatening explosive transmission of cholera. Sixty-six percent of the urban population lives in suburbs without adequate housing services. Haiti already has the worst health indicators in Latin America and the Caribbean and has some of the highest morbidity and mortality rates in the world, while public access to health services remains poor.

It is currently estimated that more than 3 million people in Haiti face mounting humanitarian needs from protracted armed violence, civil unrest and a resurgence of cholera5. Gunfights between gangs, or between police forces and gangs, are on the rise, and this armed violence deters people from seeking out food or denied access to medical treatment. When people move around, for whatever reason, the risk of getting hurt is very high.

