How to find The Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (TM149)





Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s TM 149, Earthquake, can be obtained by fighting 5 different trainers in the Paldea region’s Asadao Desert.

Unlike some of the other TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, TM 149, Earthquake, is not an item that can be found lying on the ground or hidden behind a bush. A powerful Earth-type physical attack, Earthquake hits all of the Pokémon in the field for 100 strength, making it a valuable attack for taking out large groups of enemies. Additionally, TM 149 allows the player to teach Earthquake to a Pokémon that may not normally be able to learn the move or learn it later in the level-up line.

The main difference about TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet compared to previous installments is that TMs are now a recipe. A move such as Waterfall, Earthquake, or Fly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet must be made using a TM Recipe and a TM Machine before it can be taught to a Pokémon. So if a player wants to use earthquake taurus, he has to go through a few steps.

How to find the character TM 149, Quake

According to Game8, Earthquake is rewarded to the player by a representative of the Cascarrafa (North) Battle League after the player beats five trainers in the Asado Desert. This is pretty obvious, since the actor is located outside of the North Pokémon Center in Cascarava, on the border with the Asado Desert. Moreover, trainers are easy to spot in the desert. So if a player is looking to catch Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they can eliminate the five trainers requirement in the process.

Once the Actor gives the player the Earthquake TM, they need to craft a single-use copy. It’s a bit pricey, and requires 12,000 League Points, 3 Diglett Dirt, 5 Phanpy Nails, and 3 Barboach Slimes. However, Dirt, Nails, and Slimes are all drop bonuses from the titular Pokémon’s evolution lines, so they do require a bit of grinding. The player can sell some extra items if they need more League Points, but it should be fine if they’re fighting Team Star and doing Pokémon Scarlett and Terra Raid Violet.

Once the materials are obtained, TMs can be crafted at any TM Pokémon Center machine. This is a one-time use item, so it is recommended that the player give it to Ground-type Pokémon with high attack stats, such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s exclusive Paradox Pokémon.

Source: Game8.co

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Original release date: 2022-11-18

Developer: Game Freak

Franchise: Pokemon

Genre: RPG, adventure, action

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

ESRB: E

Synopsis: Pokémon returns in the next installment of the series: Pokémon Scarlett and Violet. Now set in a fictional region set around Mediterranean Spain, players will traverse the land of Paldea while continuing to catch classic and new series Pokemon. New to this entry are unique Pokemon that can transform into vehicles, allowing players to traverse the world through new means – aiding Scarlet and Violet’s new open-world approach. Players can approach gym battles in any order they wish, with enemies leveling up as they progress. Scarlet and Violet also introduces online co-op exploration and a new battle feature known as Terastallize.

Multiplayer: online co-op, online multiplayer

Brickell: Pokémon Sword and Shield

Mode: single player, multiplayer

