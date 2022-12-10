The Lugoff Elgin earthquake was recorded on Friday by the 83rd Squadron





It is the first earthquake in the area in almost two weeks.

Kershaw County, South Carolina – While earthquakes continue intermittently in Kershaw County as the area rapidly approaches the one-year anniversary of the start of the swarm.

The latest quake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the US Geological Survey, is the 83rd since an earthquake began to become fairly common in the Lugov and Elgin regions in late December 2021.

According to agency data, the quake occurred at around 7:48 p.m. Thursday and it was allegedly felt by at least three people, who reported the crackle on the earthquake monitoring website. Earthquakes of magnitude less than 2.5 are not usually felt by the public.

The last earthquake that shook the region was on November 24, with a magnitude of 2.0. The earthquakes still vary in magnitude but are becoming less frequent than at various points in 2022 when they occurred almost daily.

More seismic equipment has been installed in the area in recent months but the exact cause of the central earthquake activity has yet to be determined.

While a concentration of earthquakes in Kershaw County as a swarm has not been the historical norm, earthquakes are not a new occurrence in South Carolina, which occasionally occur throughout the state. South Carolina was also the site of the largest earthquake in the history of the southeastern United States that occurred in the Charleston area in 1886 with an estimated magnitude of over 7.0.

Historical records indicate that the earthquake, located in what is now known as the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone, was felt by people as far away as Chicago, Boston, and even Cuba.

However, the earthquakes that rock Elgin are at a different location in the state along the eastern Piedmont fault system that stretches from Alabama to Virginia.

