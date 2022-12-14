World earthquake report for Wednesday, December 14, 2022





Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 17:20

17:20 PM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on December 14, 2022

Summary: 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 101 earthquakes 3.0+, 231 earthquakes 2.0+ (367 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 231 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 3.4 x 1013 joules (9.32 GWh, equivalent to 8023 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn More 10 Largest Earthquakes In The World WORLD (past 24 hours) #1: mag 5.6 S P Wed Dec 14, 2022 4:28 PM (GMT +10) – #2: mag 5.2 S P, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand Thursday Dec 15 2022 12:03 ET AM (GMT +13 ) – #3: MAG 4.9 S P Wed Dec 14, 2022 1:22 AM (GMT -8) – #4: MAG 4.9 S P, NZ Thursday Dec 15, 2022 2:43 AM (GMT +13) – #5: mag 4.9 N PAC, Oregon, USA Wed Dec 14, 2022 3:24 AM (GMT -9) – #6: mag 4.8 Qinghai, 219km S of Lupopo, Pingolin Mongol Zizicho, Xinjiang, Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM (GMT +8) – #7: Mag 4.7km 40N of Ayacucho, Provincia de Huamanga, Ayacucho, Peru For Wed Dec 14, 2022 4:30 AM (GMT -5) – #8: Mag 4.7 Kazakhstan, 24km SSE of Puli, Portala Mongol Zizizhou, Xinjiang, China Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM (GMT +8) – #9: MAG 4.7 Savo C, 21km NE of Waingapu, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 6:09 AM (GMT +8) – #10: MAG 4.7 Kazakhstan, 72km W of Bole, Portala Mongol Zhijizu, Xinjiang, China Thu Dec 15, 2022 12:32 AM (GMT +8) – Earthquakes reported Felt Number 1: Mag 4.5 Bali Sea, 23km north of Amlapura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 133 reported Wed 14 DECEMBER 2022 3:40 PM (GMT +8) – #2 : Mag 4.3 Aegean Sea, 56km NE of Athens, Nomartia Athenas, Attica, Greece – 50 reports Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM (GMT +2) – #3: Mag 4.0 Salcedo, 15km NE of Moca, Provincia Espaillat, Dominican Republic – 28 reports Tuesday Dec 13, 2022 at 8:07pm (GMT -4) – #4: Mag 3.9 Pale C, 30km north of Amlapura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 16 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 at 4:17 AM (GMT +8) – #5: Mag 4.5 36km S of Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia – 16 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 at 1:36 AM (GMT -5) – #6: Mag 3.2 21km north of Amlapura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 8 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 at 8:42am (GMT +8) – #7: Mag 3.2km 4.4 north of Florina , West Macedonia, Greece – 5 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 11:29 AM (GMT +2) – #8: Mag 3.4 Bali Sea, 43km N of Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia – 5 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 at 5:48 AM (GMT +8) – #9: mag 3.6 Bali Sea, 28km north of Amlapura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 4 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 at 6:44pm (GMT +8) – #10: mag 3.3 Bali C, 25km N of Amlabura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 3 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 7:13pm (GMT +8) – #11: Mag 2.8 at 45km NE of Ostia Carelorum, Joen suu, North Karelia, Finland – 2am eports Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 10:11pm (GMT +2) – #12: Mag 2.9 Bali Sea, 36km north of Amlapura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 2 reports Wed 14 Dec 2022 5:43 AM (GMT +8) – #13: Mag 3.0 22km N of Amlapura, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia – 2 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 7:59 PM (GMT +8) – #14: Mag 2.5 3.1 km NE from Düren, Cologne District, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany – 2 reports Wed Dec 14, 2022 8:18 AM (GMT +1) – #15: Mag 3.1 Santarém, 48 km E of Lissabon, Lisbon, Portugal – 2 reports , Dec 14, 2022 7:26 AM (GMT +0) – #16: MAG 3.4 N PAC, 29km south of Puntarenas, Costa Rica – 2 reports Tue Dec 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM (GMT -6) – #17: Mag 2.4 miles SW of Volcano Village, County of Hawaii, USA – 2 reports Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM (GMT -10) – Earthquake Statistics

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

