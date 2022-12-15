How will the railway authority prevent earthquakes?





“Earthquakes are getting worse and worse and they want it to stop, so this would be a great first step for that to happen.”

Odessa, Texas – It’s been nearly a month since the 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Reeves County, and we’ve been waiting for the Railroad Commission to see what action they take to prevent an earthquake of this magnitude especially from happening again.

On Tuesday they issued new regulations on how to plan for earthquake control.

“The Railroad Commission has established these seismic response areas, and one was here in Gardendale between Midland and Odessa, near Stanton, but there’s a large area near where the earthquake hit just before Thanksgiving near Culberson and Reeves County just north of Pecos,” said Kirk Edwards, president. Former Permian Basin Petroleum Association.

The record-breaking 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit San Antonio, and now the Railroad Commission is making adjustments to its earthquake reduction plan, extending it to Culberson County and Reeves.

“They’re really cracking down on 80 wells that can be disposed there and they’ve moved that area up another 200 square miles, so that would be roughly like 2,600 square miles covering there,” Edwards said.

In a statement from the Railroad Commission, they wrote, “The SRA boundary is being expanded north to the New Mexico border, which will increase the size of the SRA from 2,366 square miles to 2,601 square miles. There are 78 active disposal wells in the SRA.”

They are also reviewing the amount of water that can be injected into disposal wells that is a by-product of fracking.

“Deep disposal well operators have agreed in the revised response plan to reduce the collective volume of disposal the original target of 298,000 barrels per day by June 30, 2023 to 162,000 barrels per day by that date. This would be approximately 68% reduction in disposal volume compared to January 2022 before it entered The plan is put into effect,” wrote the Railways Commission.

Edwards believes this is a step in the right direction.

“Earthquakes are getting worse and worse and they want it to stop, so this would be a great first step for that to happen.”

For industry, Edwards believes it is in everyone’s interest to find solutions for produced water.

“Earthquakes are one of the black eyes along with the combustion that happens from drilling wells and dumping water into the ground here, it’s something we have to address because we have a lot of people, a lot of the industry depends on the rigs running. And oil and gas is just needed in this Country, we just have to find a way to get out of the water and I think we’re smart here, we’re a smart industry and they’ll have to come up with a bigger solution in the future. It’s going to take a lot of collaboration and a lot of impetus from the country, the government and the oil and gas industry to make that happen,” Edwards said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswest9.com/article/news/local/railroad-commission-regulations-record-breaking-earthquake/513-98c12fa8-7e35-4a72-98dd-53fae5444f4d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos