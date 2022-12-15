World Health Organization appoints Sir Jeremy Farrar as Chief Scientist, Dr Amelia Lata Afuhaamango Tuipulota as Chief Nursing Officer





The WHO has announced that Dr. Jeremy Farrar will become its new Chief Scientist. Currently Director of the Wellcome Trust, Dr Farrar will join WHO in the second quarter of 2023. dr. Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu will become WHO’s Chief Nursing Officer. Previously the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Tonga, and before that Tonga’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Tuipulotu will join WHO in the first quarter of 2023. As WHO’s Chief Scientist, Dr Farrar will oversee the Department of Science, bringing together the best minds in science and innovation from around the world to develop and deliver high-quality health services to the people who need them most, no matter who they are or where they live. dr. Farrar is a clinical scientist who, before joining Wellcome in 2013, spent 17 years as Director of the Clinical Research Unit at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Vietnam, where his research interests were in global health with a focus on emerging infectious diseases. Under Dr Farrar’s leadership, Wellcome has taken an increasingly global view, focusing on funding breakthrough research projects to transform understanding of life, health and well-being, and supporting science-based solutions to three pressing challenges: infectious disease, mental health and climate change change to health. dr. Farrar is a Fellow of the UK Academy of Medical Sciences, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the US National Academies and a Fellow of the Royal Society. As WHO’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr Tuipulotu will advocate, nurture and support nurses and midwives to ensure that their skills and experience are put to good use to strengthen health systems and strengthen their critical role in bringing patients, communities and nationals together. health systems. In 2019, Dr. Tuipulotu became the first female Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Tonga, serving until December 2021. From 2014 to 2019, she was Tonga’s Chief Nursing Officer. Previously, she was the director of the nursing department at Vaiola Hospital, the main reference hospital in the country. She was the first Tongan woman to receive a Ph.D. in Nursing. In 2019, she was appointed honorary associate professor at the University of Sydney. From May 2020 to December 2022, Dr. Tuipulotu was a member of the WHO Executive Board; she was chosen as the rapporteur of the IO 2020. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I am delighted that Jeremy and Amelia will join WHO at a critical time for global public health when investment in the health workforce and science is imperative to strengthen health systems and preparedness and epidemic prevention. As Chief Scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure that WHO, its Member States and our partners benefit from cutting-edge science and life-saving innovation. As Chief Nursing Officer, Amelia will drive the all-important need to not only fill the void in healthcare professionals around the world, but to ensure they receive the support they need and deserve.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/13-12-2022-world-health-organization-names-sir-jeremy-farrar-as-chief-scientist-dr-amelia-latu-afuhaamango-tuipulotu-as-chief-nursing-officer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos