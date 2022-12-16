These were the 10 largest earthquakes in Oregon during 2022





The strongest earthquake recorded in Oregon this year had a magnitude of 5.6

Portland, Oregon (KOIN) – Oregonians, especially those who live along the coast, have been close to several earthquakes throughout 2022.

Fortunately for residents, the worst earthquakes of the year did not reach a magnitude of 6.3, which is considered a sign of a “strong earthquake,” according to the USGS. However, it’s important to learn more about earthquake safety – find some preparation tips in the link below.

Experts warn that the earthquake is a reminder to prepare for the big event

Here are the largest earthquakes recorded in Oregon in 2022:

5.6 degrees

Eight earthquakes struck off the Oregon coast on Wednesday, June 15th. The USGS reported a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck nearly 300 miles outside of Newport at about 2:54 a.m., but the strongest earthquake was recorded later that day, with a magnitude of 5.6. .

5.2 degrees

On Monday, November 21, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked residents 157 miles west of Koos Bay. The earthquake started at 7:42 am and was measured at a depth of 6 miles.

4.9 degrees

Most recently, on Wednesday, December 14, the Oregon coast was rocked by a 4.9-magnitude earthquake just before 4:30 a.m., and it occurred 185 miles west of Bandon, near the Blanco fault area that is prone to many cluster earthquakes.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 4.5-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 6 miles on Friday, November 18, registering about 120.6 miles west of Koos Bay, moments before 7:45 AM.

4.4 degrees

At least two Oregonians said they felt the earthquake, which struck 123 miles west of Coos Bay on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to the USGS, it had a magnitude of 4.4 and was recorded at 2:20 a.m. that day.

4.0 volume

During the spring, a magnitude 4 earthquake struck 118 miles west of Bandon. The earthquake was recorded on Tuesday, April 19, at 5:43 am

4.0 volume

An area 250 miles west of Florence was hit by an earthquake Thursday, February 3, just before 3:30 a.m. the USGS registered a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale.

4.0 volume

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Kos Bay again on Sunday, December 11th. It began at 9:19 a.m., crossing the Juan de Fuca Plate.

A small earthquake occurred about 91 miles west of Yachac on Friday, August 12. The magnitude 3.9 quake is said to have occurred at 1 o’clock that afternoon, and was at a depth of six miles.

3.5 degrees

Near the top 10, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake was confirmed Thursday, November 3 at about 3 a.m. At least one Corvallis resident and one Rockaway Beach resident said they felt the quake, which was about 130 miles west of Coos Bay.

The National Weather Service in Portland has not reported a tsunami risk after any of these events.

