It seemed stressful to watch but Harry and Meghan’s allegations did not cause the earthquake some had predicted | UK News





Watching felt exhausted. He swears you. No one wants to see people hurt or upset, but no one likes to feel like they’re only getting a one-sided, biased story.

I think we always knew that was what we were going to see from this series, but I’m still at a loss as to how Harry and Meghan feel they’ve benefited from it.

Some people love them, some people hate them, and I’m not sure that’s likely to have changed the perceptions of either side.

As you settle in for another three hours, you can’t help but feel sorry for them as they talk about their mental health battles and abortions.

But here you have a prince who, by sharing his side of what was supposed to be a fairy tale, has simply fed the beast – a press he’s so desperate to slaughter.

He let us in, in a way his family members would never think of, despite his desire to turn us away.

Because he is a public figure, should he be forced to remain silent? No, and some celebrate his courage of speech. But did he really need to explain the complete deterioration of his relationship with his brother and father?

More on the Duchess of Sussex

This is what grabbed the headlines, simply fueling the feeding frenzy he so despises by letting us know what he says really happened at that Sandringham summit in a way we haven’t seen since their conversation with Oprah and Princess Diana interviewed her. with a jigsaw.

For any of us reporting on his in and out relationship with royal life, it has been a roller coaster of work for long days and late nights.

Yes, there was an insatiable appetite to cover everything they did, but their comments about the British press package and allegations about supposed collusion between minors and journalists just don’t sound right.

Photo: A scene from the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan PIC: NETFLIX

Are they supported?

Let’s start with the suggestions that aren’t really supported or backed up.

They may have struggled with some parts of the establishment, but I can honestly say I saw a team around them who were loyal, dedicated and often hardworking, fighting to do their best for Harry and Meghan.

In the lead-up to the wedding, I had several calls as their team briefed me that I must make it clear that the couple are very supportive of Thomas Markle, Meghan’s estranged father.

Photo: The couple during a tour of South Africa in 2019

By the end, in 2019 and 2020, their team had not been told or consulted as to when the pair were planning to make statements – such as their African tour where they confirmed they sued the Mail on Sunday, and they also beat the rest. of the press who said they “vilified” Meghan “almost daily”.

Their announcement of their desire to distance themselves from royal life was another example. I had major disagreements with their team if they felt I was out of line. For example, when I announced Archie was born about 10 minutes before the rest of the media because I was told over the phone and everyone else’s email was stuck in the system.

And the one time I tried to ask Harry a question in Malawi, he bit my head and his team accused me of trying to shove him against a car and suggested I was chasing him like Diana was chasing.

I now fully understand the pressure they were under.

What about Cambridge?

As for those representing Cambridge, I never really got the stories, and yes, the announcers are part of the ‘royal rota’, as they state in the series.

I’m not naive to the fact that others within the palace or friends might have been leaking stories to the papers, but the manner in which William’s team employ underhand tactics to feed stories to the royal press group does not align with my experience.

And that’s partly because I can tell you when things started to slide. It was on William and Kate’s tour of Pakistan, right after Harry and Meghan’s tour of Africa, when trailers began dropping for the Sussex documentary in the middle of that important diplomatic tour of the Cambridge mountains.

Brothers fallout

In that moment, it became clear that the brothers had strayed, and yes William’s team shared their exasperation, while the Sussex team seemed to have lost any sense of control over what Harry and Meghan decided to do.

For those of us who spent many years covering Harry’s work at Invictus – a sporting competition for wounded and sick soldiers and women or Sentebale, a charity in Lesotho that helps young people living with HIV – and enjoyed his easy banter that made royal functions fun, I was heartbroken. To see how it was falling apart.

He still does.

Some anger from the family?

I’ve done this job long enough to know that what looks like a seismic moment for the monarchy, this didn’t cause the earthquake some predicted.

They will always be remembered for the access they gave us in their new lives and the totally unadulterated level of emotion with which they shared their “truth.”

As for the royal family, there might be some anger, I’m told, there was sadness and weariness that they had done so, but rather than rushing to make a statement, I suspect a slow, furious exhalation of breath would be like overtaking the noise behind the palace walls.

And don’t forget that in a few weeks there is still a Harry book to come.

