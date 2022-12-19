Midland Moments: Christmas at the Horseshoe





December 19, 2022

Scenes from Christmas at the Horseshoe.

Scenes from Christmas at the Horseshoe.

Scenes from Christmas at the Horseshoe.

Scenes from Christmas at the Horseshoe.

Scenes from Christmas at the Horseshoe.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office held their annual Horseshoe Saturday Christmas.

Families from all over Tall City flocked to the 2514 Arena Trail booth and indulged in desserts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a concert to end the night.

Other festivities included a live birth, freebies, live stock, karaoke, and motorbikes. Much holiday cheer swept through the facility, providing good fun for all who attended.

After growing up in Piney Woods in East Texas, Morgan-Taylor Thomas, better known as MT, moved to Austin to attend the Moody College of Communications at the University of Texas, earning a BA in Journalism and a minor in Chinese. Finding an interest in entertainment writing, she wrote about the music and arts scene in Capitol City for several publications during her college career before moving to Midland to join Reporter-Telegram as an entertainment reporter. There, she focused on combining the old with the new and bringing a funky new wave to West Texas.

