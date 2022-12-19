UTEP is leading a new earthquake center with support from the National Science Foundation





Newswise – EL Paso, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) – A $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation will spur the University of Texas at El Paso’s efforts to help disadvantaged communities across the country become more earthquake-resistant.

Over the next two years, UTEP faculty members Aaron A. Velasco, Ph.D., professor of earth, environmental, and resource sciences; Marian Karpels, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Earth, Environmental, and Resources Sciences; and Jeffrey Widener, Ph.D., assistant professor of civil engineering, will collaborate with researchers from across the United States to create the National Center for Collective Impact Earthquake Science (C-CIES).

“Our plan is to develop groundbreaking earthquake research projects that reach deep into our communities, and in doing so, the input we receive from these communities will help guide the science we do,” Velasco said.

Many areas in the United States do not have regular earthquakes. However, they have drawbacks that can create large earthquakes (termed low probability of occurrence), and communities in these areas are not prepared to experience a large earthquake with the potential to cause significant damage (termed high-impact events). The new center will specifically address areas of low probability but high impact earthquake risk and seek to meet the needs of all communities to mitigate natural hazards.

The goals of C-CIES include the advancement of basic earthquake science and engineering; create a foundation for sharing a value-driven understanding of science; Responding to the needs of all types of communities through research inspired by usage; and to recruit, retain, and train the next generation of diverse Earth scientists.

“The development of this new earthquake center will provide excellent opportunities for UTEP students to engage in world-class and socially significant research on earthquakes and other geographic hazards,” Karpels said. “We intend to embed a culture of equity, inclusion, and appreciation of diversity into all of our research, education, and community efforts.”

UTEP researchers hope to launch the center in 2024 with funding of between $2 million and $3 million annually. Until then, they will plan and launch pilot projects over the next two years with C-CIES collaborators from New Mexico Tech, University of Miami, Boston College, Geological Survey of Canada (GSC), College of Charleston, University of Utah, Georgia Tech, University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Puerto Rico, and the University of Texas Health Science Center (which one? – “in Houston” or “in San Antonio”).

With a focus on community engagement, a network of community members, organizations, and institutions will contribute to the Center’s collective impact model through the development of a shared agenda, central support, ongoing communication, mutually reinforcing activities, and co-measurement. The Center’s research will focus on responding to the needs of vulnerable populations who have historically been underserved by current earthquake science, engineering, and public policy.

“One of the most exciting and unique aspects of this effort is the truly interdisciplinary nature of the research because it will provide so many opportunities for learning and growth outside of the silos in which research typically takes place,” Widener said.

To learn more about C-CIES’ work, visit www.utep.edu/c-cies.

About the University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Texas at El Paso is America’s leading university serving Hispanics. Located at the westernmost tip of Texas, where three states and two countries meet along the Rio Grande River, 84% of our 24,000 students are Hispanic, half of whom are first in their families to go to college. UTEP offers 169 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs at America’s only open-access graduate research university.

