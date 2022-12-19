West Texas shakes after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in a month





A fracking site in the oil town of Midland, Texas. Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The Associated Press reported that the earthquake that rocked Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state. The 5.4-magnitude quake occurred at about 5:35 p.m. local time, 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the region, and officials are investigating whether the earlier quake was related to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.

The Midland Office of the National Weather Service felt seismic activity Friday afternoon. “This will be the fourth most powerful earthquake in Texas history!” NWS tweeted. The Associated Press reported that people felt the quake as far as Amarillo, more than 200 miles away.

On November 16, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck west of Pecos, Texas. It was the largest earthquake the state has seen since 1995. The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, has launched an investigation into whether seismic activity in November was related to fracking, the Texas Tribune reported.

During fracking, oil and gas companies inject a mixture of water, chemicals, and sand into the Earth’s crust. This breaks up the rock, making it easier to extract oil and natural gas from the ground. The companies then dispose of the sewage by putting it into deep underground wells. The pressure in these wells can cause deadening fault lines, causing earthquakes.

Friday’s earthquake has not been directly linked to fracking in West Texas, but the total number of earthquakes in the area has increased in recent years. Bloomberg reported in April that Texas is poised to overtake California and Alaska as the “earthquake capital” of the United States

Hydraulic fracturing comes with other health and safety concerns. A study conducted as early as 2022 linked fracking to premature deaths for people who live near the sites. This is because fracking activity pollutes nearby water sources and can leach cancer-causing pollutants into the air.

