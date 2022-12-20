The state is investigating the second magnitude 5.4 earthquake to hit the Permian Basin in a month





At 5:35 p.m. on Friday, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 12 miles north of Midland. The quake – one of the largest ever recorded in Texas – cracked walls and ceilings as it shook the oilfield city more powerfully than any other quake in recent memory.

No injuries were reported at Midland Memorial Hospital, and a Midland County spokesperson told Marfa Public Radio that as of Monday, there had been 23 reports of minor property damage.

It is the second 5.4-magnitude quake to hit the Permian Basin in a month, prompting the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, to send inspectors to the area to investigate.

Oil and gas operations, especially hydraulic fracturing and wastewater injection wells, have been linked to oilfield earthquakes in the past. And just last year, the state banned some operators in the Midland-Odessa region from disposing of sewage by releasing it deep into the ground after a series of earthquakes hit the area.

But after the order was issued, questions arose about whether the sanctions were effective as some companies reportedly continued pumping sewage into deep seams. Inspectors from the Railway Commission are currently looking at injection wells near Midland to see what can be done to “reduce the intensity and frequency of earthquakes,” according to the agency.

Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, issued a statement saying the state’s inspection of injection wells “was appropriate and should, along with industry data, best inform the next steps forward.”

He went on to list “reduction of injection volumes, targeted closure of injection wells, volume expansion [Seismic Response Area]and comprehensive data collection and analysis” as ways to respond to the recent earthquake.

