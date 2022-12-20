As earthquakes continue, West Texas is preparing for a new normal





Martin County, Texas (COSA) – For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California.

It might be an exaggeration to call it the “new normal” for emergency response teams in the West Texas city and county, but that doesn’t mean that dealing with earthquakes and learning how to deal with them is a non-issue.

“It’s something we learn to deal with,” Ingram explained.

The Dan Saunders Law Enforcement Center in Martin County is no exception.

During the November earthquake, the building’s kitchen had a large crack in its floor.

“My kitchen area in this building has a concrete floor and it has a crack,” Ingram said. “Now, the fault seems to be worse after this earthquake.”

In Midland County, officials said they have received 23 reports of minor building damage. They’ve had so many calls that they’re directing people to FEMA’s earthquake safety page.

“If they get bad enough, I would expect the government to step in and investigate or get involved in some way,” Ingram said.

The government has already begun to see. The Railways Commission sent inspectors to the site over the weekend to investigate.

CBS 7 spoke with USGS seismologist Elizabeth Cochran in November after a 5.4 earthquake struck near Menton.

She said previous experiences with a similar situation in Oklahoma indicate that the earthquakes could continue to get worse.

“There is a possibility that the earthquakes could be larger than the ones we saw last week,” Cochran said on November 22, a week after the Mentone earthquake.

The epicenter of the Martin County earthquake is located roughly on the edge of the Gardendale Seismic Response Area.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because about one year ago, the RRC indefinitely suspended deepwater injection in the Gardendale SRA in response to the high volume of the Midland-Odessa earthquakes.

One water disposal site, less than half a mile from the epicenter, is located just outside the area. Records indicate that the water is dumped at depths of more than 12,000 feet underground.

The RRC can determine how much produced water is injected into the ground, which seismologists say will slow or stop earthquakes.

Meanwhile, Ingram is ready for earthquakes to become a regular part of West Texas life.

“In the future, I think these things will continue to happen,” Ingram said.

Note: The Midland County Office of Emergency Response also wanted people to know that if there is a major earthquake, don’t run outside to see what’s going on. Outdoor areas near walls or buildings are the most dangerous places. Alternatively, if you’re indoors, find a sturdy surface or table to crawl under.

