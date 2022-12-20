The Railroad Commission monitors West Texas after recent earthquakes





“I will say, we think the trend is improving, we think we’re paying attention to it, and now I think we’ll expand further and keep watching.”

Midland, Texas – It was a jolt that was felt by many throughout the Permian Basin on Friday. The USGS reported a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in the North Midlands.

Just days after it was shaken, the Texas Railroad Authority is taking action to look at activity at injection well sites.

“I think it was a great example of the commission, the industry, the business of saying ‘let’s stop this problem, let’s not continue this problem, let’s do something else,’ and we’re working really hard to do that because I’m in the Permian Basin Oil Association,” said Kyle McGraw, former president of the Permian Basin Oil Association. I will say positively, from an industry standpoint, we should be able to get rid of that water. If you can’t get rid of water, you can’t produce oil.”

McGraw mentioned ways to monitor this persistent problem.

“But we have to do it carefully, spread it out, put it in shallow areas and not concentrate so intensely, and then the problem is solved and you can still work effectively and do your job,” McGraw said.

An issue he says the committee will now pay close attention to.

“Honestly now, what is the Railroad Commission going to ask us to do? Well, I bet they’re going to want to expand the study area, let’s move north, let’s make sure there’s no more going on,” said McGraw. . “And they’ll probably communicate with those operators in the area and make sure they’ve taken their injection or lowered it further.”

Since experts can’t say if and when these earthquakes will stop, the best they can do now is watch for trends.

“But I will say, we think the trend is improving, we think we’re paying attention to it, and I think now we’re going to expand more and continue to watch, but we’re primarily narrowing it down to showing it to be a deep injection and high volume, and you really need to put it into something that’s less superficial that has less chance of happening. it,” McGraw said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswest9.com/article/news/local/local-oil-gas-expert-chimes-in-on-fridays-54-magnitude-earthquake/513-af6bfcbf-c1ea-44a4-90af-928300e2d51d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos