The massive earthquake that shook Mars is five times more powerful than any other earthquake





NASA’s Mars Insight probe has detected an earthquake at least five times larger than the largest earthquake ever recorded on the Red Planet. It had a magnitude of 4.7 and lasted more than four hours and was unlike any of the thousands of previously detected earthquakes. The largest earthquake in March was the previous one, which was detected in August 2021, with a magnitude of 4.2.

The Mars earthquake called S1222a occurred on May 4, 2022 in an unexpected region of Mars outside the tectonically active Cerberus Fosei region. The quake sent seismic surface waves entirely around the circumference of the planet – the first time they have been seen on Mars. These seismic waves have revealed layers of sedimentary and volcanic rocks in the Red Planet’s crust that could indicate a previous collision with a massive body, such as a meteor or comet, according to a study published December 14 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

“The energy released from this single quake is equivalent to the cumulative energy from all the other Martian earthquakes we’ve seen so far, and even though the event was over 1,200 miles across… [1,931 kilometers] Far away, the waves recorded in InSight were so large that they nearly saturate our seismometer.

InSight is a stationary platform on Mars. It was launched in May 2018, and landed in the Elysium Planitia region in November 2018. It is equipped with a seismometer to study the crust, mantle and core of the Red Planet. The Cerberus Fossae region of the planet to the northeast of the rover has been found to be the most tectonically active. However, S1222a occurred at 37°SSE of Insight.

“The seismometer aboard the InSight lander recorded thousands of earthquakes but never one of this magnitude, and it took more than three years after landing to record it,” said study author Carolyn Begin, a professor in the Department of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences at UCLA. in the current situation. And this earthquake generated different types of waves, including two types of waves trapped near the surface.

The earthquake waves lasted about 10 hours, ten times longer than previously detected.

Only one of these two types of waves had been observed on Mars before, and most importantly, only after a meteor strike, and not during an earthquake.

This landmark find is likely among Insight’s latest discoveries. Dust storms gradually covered the platform’s solar panels, reducing their power to critical levels. Scientists expect that it is not expected to continue for much after the end of 2022..

“We were impressed that almost at the end of the extended mission, we had this very cool event,” said lead study author Taichi Kawamura, a planetary scientist at the Institute of Global Physics in Paris, France. This mission was an extraordinary success.

