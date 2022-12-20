A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California





A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, knocking out power for thousands, causing widespread damage and injuring at least two people, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 10 miles shortly after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County. The agency said the missile struck about 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale.

It added that more than a dozen small quakes appeared to have hit parts of the region after that.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said at least two people were injured. She added that one person fractured his hip and another was hit in the head.

More than 70,000 utility customers were without power in Humboldt County as of 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to online outage tracker Poweroutage.us.

“Power is out throughout the county,” the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said in a tweet, adding, “Do not call 911 unless you are facing an immediate emergency.”

The county sheriff’s office said widespread damage was reported to roads and homes across the county as it warned residents to “be prepared for aftershocks” and to check gas and water lines for damage or leaks.

“Exercise caution when traveling,” she added.

The California Department of Transportation said a section of historic Fernbridge in Ferndale was closed due to “potential seismic damage.” In the photo he shared online, cracks can be seen on the bridge.

The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami with regard to the quake as of early Tuesday.

A number of people on social media said they were woken up by the earthquake warning app MyShake on their mobile phones.

A seismologist working for the US Geological Survey said people who live near the coast reported feeling “very shuddering”. They said people can expect minor damage, including things falling off shelves, and can witness major damage.

The quake comes nearly a year after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast in the Cape Mendocino area of ​​Northern California on December 21 of last year. No major damages or injuries were reported in connection with the quake.

This earthquake struck at a depth of 5.6 miles in the Pacific Ocean, about 24 miles west of the small community of Petrolia along the rocky wilderness of California’s Lost Coast region in Humboldt County, the Geological Survey and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

This is a developing story. . Please check back for updates

Joe Studley and Colin Shelley contributed.

