A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California





A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning, causing widespread damage and leaving tens of thousands without power in Humboldt County.

The quake was reported at 2:34 a.m., 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale, according to the US Geological Survey. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that no tsunami was expected, but the agency advised residents to prepare for aftershocks.

Emergency dispatchers received two reports of injuries, including broken bones and a head injury, said Samantha Cargis, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, with both patients expected to survive. There were no immediate reports of deaths, according to the sheriff’s office, which said it was still gathering information from local dispatchers.

Karges said there was significant damage to roads and homes. Most of the destruction occurred in Rio del, Fortuna, Ferndale and Scotia in the Eel River Valley.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 70,000 people across Humboldt County—the majority of its residents—were without electricity. Cargis said Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, adding that there was “no time available” for when services might be back online.

Karges said several gas leaks have been reported as well as damage to water lines. PG&E tweeted that it has “begun its emergency response plan, and crews are responding to gas and electrical hazards.”

The sergeant said there were no reports of damage to the main roads. Caleb Carsey with the California Highway Patrol in Humboldt County, who described the quake as “very violent.”

The cracked sidewalk closed Fernbridge, which carries State Route 211 across the Eel River in Humboldt County, while CalTrans conducts safety inspections.

(California Department of Transportation)

State Route 11 in Fernbridge, the county’s oldest bridge, was closed because the bridge had cracks in four places, according to the CHP’s accident registry. Pictures posted on Twitter showed the pavement cracked in several places. Carsey said crews have been dispatched to check for safety.

The California governor’s office of emergency services said on Twitter that it is coordinating with local and tribal governments on damage assessments and support with aid and other resources. Among the agencies assisting with the response effort are the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the California Geological Survey, and the California Department of Transportation.

Some residents reported that they received an electronic earthquake alert on their phone before the strong shaking started. “This earthquake was insane… good shaking for 15-20 seconds,” a resident said on Twitter.

Some took to social media to report that the earthquake caused furniture to move and objects to fall to the floor.

“That was great. The power is now out in #ferndaleca.” Ferndale resident Caroline Titus wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo showing broken items in her home.

The quake occurred along the coast south of Lorica in a seismically active area of ​​California. It was felt all over the North Coast region.

Exactly one year ago, the same area was hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that shattered windows and caused other damage.

The USGS said Tuesday’s quake occurred offshore, 17 miles from Eureka, 24 miles from Arcata and 30 miles from McKinleyville. Several aftershocks followed.

In the past 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Five earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 to 7.0 occur on average annually in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

