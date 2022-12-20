Humboldt County, California earthquake: Tens of thousands without power after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake





A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Eureka region of northern California early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, injuring at least two people, damaging roads and homes, shaking residents out of their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without power.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. PST, was in the Pacific Ocean about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California’s forest-covered Redwood Coast. Fortuna is located near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

The survey stated that more than thirty smaller quakes – with a magnitude of 4.6 – hit the region after that. Tuesday’s earthquake comes a year after the 6.2-magnitude earthquake off Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County on December 20, 2021 caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. More than 71,000 outages were reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. PT — out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county — according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning on Twitter that “widespread damage to roads and homes” was reported across Humboldt County. The sheriff’s office said at least two people were wounded.

Wendy Beckett Monolias woke up to Eureka shaking.

“Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was a mess,” said Beckett Monolias. “Things you wouldn’t expect to fall or shatter happened. An entire closet in the bathroom fell and shattered.”

The earthquake dropped a number of items on the floor of Caroline Titus’ home in Ferndale, a video she posted on Twitter. “This was a big one. The power is out now. The house is a big mess,” Titus wrote.

Northeast of Ferndale, the earthquake damaged part of Fairbridge, which carries State Route 211 up the Eel River, CNN affiliate KRCR reports.

A photo posted on Twitter by the California Department of Transportation showed that part of the road on the bridge had a crack.

“The bridge has been closed while safety inspections are being conducted due to possible seismic damage,” the tweet read.

In downtown Fortuna, some storefront windows were shattered, and people were putting up boards to fill in the gaps on a rainy Tuesday morning, video from the KRCR Center shows.

Public reports compiled by the survey showed that the main earthquake caused at least some shaking from the Oregon coast to southern San Jose, California. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami risk.

