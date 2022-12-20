A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California





A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, plunging more than half of the hard-hit county into darkness, causing damage to roads and buildings and injuring two people.

The strong earthquake was reported at 2.34 am local time on Tuesday. It was 10 miles deep and was centered 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale, Humboldt County — 130 miles north of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast, according to the USGS.

The epicenter was offshore, and at least two tremors of magnitude 4.6 and 3.1 followed. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there is no current tsunami threat.

Power was lost across more than half of Humboldt County as a result of the quake, with 52.7 percent of the area’s 99,000 customers still in the dark at 3.10am, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility service.

The area is part of the remote northern coast of sparsely populated California, home to redwood forests, mountains, the port, and the state university. Long before marijuana was legalized, Humboldt was part of the three-county Emerald Triangle where clandestine cannabis production was legendary.

Two injuries have been reported, but both people are expected to recover, Samantha Kargis, the county sheriff’s information specialist, said in an email to The Associated Press.

One woman posted on Twitter that the power was out in the Ferndale area and that her home had been left “in shambles” from the quake.

“That was great. The power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake,” she tweeted, along with a video showing the destruction inside her home.

A resident of nearby Sacramento said he was alerted to the quake through the USGS’ Shake Alert app and noticed the curtains in his home shaking.

The @USGS_ShakeAlert app went off, warning me to expect shaking here in Sacramento from #earthquake in Eureka. My blinds didn’t feel that way,’ he said.

California Senator Mike McGuire tweeted that he is in contact with energy company PG&E and emergency management, while the state stands ready to help those in need.

“We are in contact with emergency management officials in Humboldt with PG&E,” he said.

Road closure on California State Route 211 at Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot (402.3-meter) concrete bridge spanning the Elle River near Fortuna, California

(AP)

“The #earthquake earthquake was significant… 6.1-6.3 magnitude. Aftershocks continue. There is no tsunami risk at this time. The state stands ready to provide any assistance needed.”

The USGS has activated a vibration alert system for those living in the affected areas.

“The earthquake was large enough to trigger #ShakeAlert alerts on mobile phones through @fema Wireless Emergency Alert System,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

“Hopefully everyone is safe, and if you feel a shaking or get an alert, you’ve taken precautionary measures such as falling, covering and stopping.”

The quake comes just three days after the San Francisco Bay Area was hit by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake. People felt the earthquake early Saturday morning in the East Bay area, northeast of El Cerrito, near Oakland.

California is prone to experiencing many earthquakes, due in part to the fact that the San Andreas Fault runs through the state.

The rift, the boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate that runs about 1,200 km through California, is one of the most active rift zones in the world.

Besides California, other parts of the United States have also been hit by major earthquakes in recent weeks.

Last week, Texas was rocked by the fourth-strongest earthquake in the state’s history, when a 5.4-magnitude quake struck Midland in the western part of the state on Friday night. A minor aftershock also followed, but no major damage or injuries were reported.

It was the second moderate earthquake to hit the region in as many months after a 5.3-magnitude quake struck 95 miles west of Midland on November 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

