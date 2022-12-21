A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits California, causing damage and injuries in rural areas of the state





A powerful earthquake rocked a rural area of ​​California’s northern coast, killing two people, injuring 11 and knocking out power for 70,000 people, as a rainstorm was about to hit.

Key points: The 6.4-magnitude quake struck California just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, residents described the quake as particularly painful, and two hospitals lost electricity and were running on generators.

The 6.4-magnitude quake occurred at 2:34 a.m. (local time) Tuesday near Ferndale, a small community 345 kilometers northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.

The epicenter was offshore at a depth of about 16 kilometers, and several aftershocks followed.

Although the area, a sparsely populated part of California’s forested northern coast, is earthquake-prone, residents called the incident particularly disgusting.

Eureka resident Dan Dixon, 40, said he and his wife were asleep when he woke them up and shook everything, throwing photos in their home on the floor.

“It was probably the most powerful earthquake we’ve felt in the 15 years I’ve lived here,” he said.

“She physically moved our bed.”

An earthquake rocks a rural stretch of the Northern California coast[AP: Kent Porter/The Press Democrat]Merchandise has been thrown off the shelves inside a Dollar General store after an earthquake in Rio Del. (AP: Godofredo A. Vasquez)

There was some damage to buildings in Humboldt County, where two hospitals that were running on generators lost power.

But the extent of the damage appears to be small compared to the strength of the quake, according to a spokesperson for California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Brian Ferguson.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said at least 11 people were injured, and two died as a result of “medical emergencies” during or immediately after the quake.

Cal OES Director Marc Gilarducci said the damage was mostly concentrated in the small communities of Rio Del, Ferndale and Fortuna.

Gilarducci did not specify the extent of the damage to the facilities, saying that assessments were still ongoing.

Earthquake damage is seen at the Humboldt Creamery Building in Lolita, California. (AP: Ruth Schneider/The Times Standard)

He said that includes the number of homes that could be damaged severely enough to displace residents.

“This is another example of the fact that earthquakes can happen at any time without warning,” he said.

Authorities closed an important damaged bridge in Ferndale. The state highway department tweeted a photo showing rumpled sidewalk.

State Senator Mike McGuire said Rio Del bore most of the damage.

He said there was a confirmed structural fire, some buildings collapsed from their foundations, and the municipal water system was damaged, but it was not clear if any of the homes and businesses had lost access to water.

Authorities said more than 70,000 people were left without electricity about 12 hours after the quake.

Fernbridge is the main artery connecting Ferndale on the River Eel. (AP: Kent Porter/The Press Democrat) An important bridge had to be closed due to road damage. (AP: Ruth Schneider/The Times Standard)

Ferndale resident Caroline Titus tweeted a video of her darkened home of battered furniture and smashed dishes.

“Our house is a 140 year old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident as it fell,” she wrote on Twitter.

The earthquake occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet.

The Houses in Eureka were among the many that lost power. (AP: Diana McIntosh)

The quake came just days after a small 3.6-magnitude quake hit the San Francisco Bay Area, waking thousands of people up before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

The epicenter of this earthquake was in El Cerrito, about a 25-kilometer drive from downtown San Francisco.

AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-21/magnitude-6-4-earthquake-hits-california/101796680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

