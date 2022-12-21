6.4-magnitude earthquake, aftershocks hit Northern California – NBC7 San Diego





A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving at least two people with medical emergencies, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred around 2:40 a.m. and was centered 22.7 miles southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County. Dozens of aftershocks followed in the same general area, one with a magnitude of 4.6.

In a press release issued at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office reported that two people died as a result of medical emergencies during or after the earthquake. The statement stated that at least 11 people were injured.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Two injuries were confirmed earlier, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. One of them had a broken hip, and the other had a head injury. Both people are expected to recover, and no other details were provided.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and PG&E said power was out across the county, with nearly 70,000 customers in the dark at its peak. The county also said there have been reports of widespread damage to roads and homes and advised residents to check gas and water lines for damage.

The sheriff’s office said Rio Del, ground zero, suffered the most damage.

Rio Del’s city manager said the city could be without running water for up to 48 hours. In addition, some residents were displaced due to dozens of homes deemed unfit for occupation. The city is working with other agencies to find shelter for those who have received a diploma.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Ferndale Bridge for possible structural damage. The bridge crosses the Eel River on Highway 211 just west of Highway 101. It was not clear when the bridge would reopen.

Road closures: State Route 211 in Fernbridge, Humboldt County is closed. The bridge has been closed while safety checks are taking place due to possible seismic damage. pic.twitter.com/601oOQRz2o

— Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 20, 2022

