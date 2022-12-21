Cal Poly Humboldt closed after the earthquake





Cal Poly Humboldt suffered minimal damage and no injuries from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the area early Tuesday morning, campus officials said, and is expected to reopen Wednesday.

The campus of 8,116 students in Arcata closed Tuesday to all but essential staff as crews searched the buildings for damage and hazardous conditions. Power to most of Humboldt County, including the campus, remained off Tuesday afternoon.

“There are clearly people in our community and parts of the area that were more affected by the earthquake,” said campus spokesman Grant Scott Goforth. “(Our campus) has been very fortunate not to have reported any damages or injuries.”

The powerful quake struck at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, about 30 miles southwest of Arcata, killing at least two people, wounding 11 and causing widespread damage, according to the Times-Standard in Eureka.

Joy Min, a senior at Cal Poly Humboldt, said she was awakened by the quake’s roar and shattering images falling from the wall of her apartment.

“It was really scary,” said Mehn, who specializes in political science. “Now there is no power. Everything is shut down. There is no heat. It’s cold. We are all at the seams.”

Her friend Nicole Hoffman, also elderly, said she and her neighbors gathered outside immediately after the earthquake and considered fleeing to higher ground in the event of a tsunami. The tsunami never occurred, but aftershocks continued throughout the morning.

“I’ve never had an earthquake this strong,” said Hoffman, an elementary education specialist. “It was scary, but we’re fine.”

Latest Updates: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 2:56 p.m. Los Angeles Unified Estimates 5 out of 6 students enrolled in elective learning days attended Tue, Dec 20, 2022 12:48 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt closed after earthquake Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 10: 22 a.m. Distance learning high school students likely to be lonely and depressed Tue, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:19 a.m. Former Sonoma Valley Unified Superintendent Joins County Education Office Mon, Dec. 19, 2022, 11:17 a.m. Staff Shortage May Hinder Extension Plan school day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edsource.org/updates/cal-poly-humboldt-closed-after-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos