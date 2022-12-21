Two deaths related to the California earthquake





The earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. PST near Ferndale, injuring at least 11 people, and two MEDs died during or after the quake.

At least two people have been linked and 11 injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Eureka, California, early Tuesday.

There was significant structural damage, including to gas and water lines, in the Rio Del community, according to an update that emerged from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. Moderate property damage was reported in the Eel River Valley area.

The update said the number of people died after suffering medical emergencies during or after the quake. An earlier report of two injuries was raised to 11.

The quake struck around 5:34 a.m. EST Tuesday, or 2:34 a.m. Pacific time, according to the US Geological Service. The epicenter was about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California, which is about 218 miles northwest of San Francisco. The USGS recorded more than two dozen aftershocks, including magnitudes of 4.6 and 3.9.

Earthquake damage is seen outside a building in Rio Del, California, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck parts of Northern California early Tuesday, waking residents, cutting power to thousands, and causing some damage to buildings and roads, it said. officials.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Earlier, Humboldt County Sheriff William Hounsal told KTVU that the injuries included a person who broke a hip and a child who was hit in the head by objects falling from walls.

“Extensive damage has been reported to roads and homes, especially in the Eel River Valley,” the Office of Emergency Services said in a Facebook post.

Humboldt County Sheriff Samantha Cargis told KGO that the Rio Del area has been hardest hit.

Karges said two buildings collapsed and people inside had to be rescued.

County 2’s Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell told the station there was “total chaos” in the city.

She said that the homes were off their foundations and that the water supply had been broken.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the Fairbridge Bridge, a 1,320-foot concrete bridge that crosses the Eel River in Ferndale, had cracks in four places. The bridge is closed to traffic. The CHP also reported cracks in other roads and a rockslide on State Road 36.

Shane Wilson, chief of the Rio Del Volunteer Fire Department, told The New York Times that “extreme structural damage,” including homes detached from foundations, was reported in Rio Del.

Wilson said two fires caused minor damage.

The City of Eureka said on its website that no major damage was reported.

“It was probably the most violent earthquake we’ve felt in the 15 years I’ve lived here,” he said. “She physically moved our bed,” Eureka resident Dan Dixon told the Associated Press.

He said he and his wife were asleep when the quake rocked them and woke up and shook everything, throwing the photos in their house on the floor.

Many people on social media also reported that they were awakened by the earthquake.

Some reported power outages and some items being pulled off shelves and walls. More than 70,000 homes and businesses have lost power in Humboldt County, according to poweroutage.us.

A video on Twitter showed smashed storefronts in downtown Fortuna.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there was no tsunami risk associated with the quake.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather, the environment, and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of its parent company, IBM.

