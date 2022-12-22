The California Earthquake Early Warning System gave millions of heads ahead of the Ferndale earthquake





California’s Earthquake Early Warning System warned more than 3 million people of the deadly Ferndale earthquake before the tremor began on Tuesday.

The magnitude 6.4 quake was reported at approximately 2:40 a.m. eight miles southwest of Ferndale in Humboldt County.

For millions of people near the epicenter, an alert was sent to their phones up to 10 seconds before the dramatic shaking.

The alert notification reads “Drop, Cover, and Wait.”

It was sent to an estimated 3 million Android phone users automatically through a partnership between California and Google. A quarter of a million people received the warning through MyShake, a state-sponsored app developed by the University of California, Berkeley and available for download in the Android and iOS app stores.

In the hours after the devastating earthquake that killed two people and injured 11, the app was downloaded more than 72,000 times.

This type of strong earthquake is more common than previously thought

Being prepared is one of the most important things Californians can do to prevent the loss of life during a strong earthquake, said Mark Gilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services.

“The single greatest threat we face to life and property in our state is a major earthquake in one of our major metropolitan areas,” Gilarducci said. “This earthquake was another important reminder for Californians to be prepared for the next big earthquake.”

The California Earthquake Early Warning System is the first of its kind in the country and is operated by Cal OES.

California earthquake tracker map

The state said the technology also has an added benefit besides alerting Californians. The early warning system is also used in other aspects of emergencies, including being explored as an early warning system for slowing down nearby trains, calling elevators, opening fire doors and closing water and gas valves. It can also be used to close bridges and gates and notify hospital staff and teachers.

In October, an early warning system was used to alert residents in the Bay Area of ​​a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

To learn more about the system and download the earthquake early warning app, click here.

So far, the state says, more than 2.2 million users have downloaded the MyShake app.

