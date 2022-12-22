A look at the damage done to Humboldt County





Humboldt County officials and emergency crews are assessing damage after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake woke up the North Coast early Tuesday morning.

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal declared a local emergency, which will help the county obtain state and federal compensation for damage repairs and other impacts from the earthquake.

| Video below | Humboldt County Sheriff gives an update on earthquake recovery efforts

As of a Wednesday afternoon update from officials, 17 people have now been reported infected. That number is up from 12 on Tuesday.

Two people were also killed in the earthquake. The staff says the elderly people had medical emergencies around the time of the earthquake. Due to the sudden surge in requests for help after the earthquake, medical assistance could not reach anyone in time.

At least 30 “structurally unsafe” residences have been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

Teams responding to the area say Rio del, Fortuna and Ferndale are some of the areas most affected.

KCRA 3 crews have spent the past two days in the area assessing the damage. This is what we saw.

Rio del

Officials described Rio Del as “ground zero” for the damage caused by the earthquake.

At least 15 homes have been red flagged and deemed unsafe. At least 18 homes have been yellow-marked.

He was one of the two fatalities who died in the earthquake in Rio del Rio.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 3,400 residents were still without water.

KCRA 3 spoke with a homeowner whose awning collapsed and did not cover his entire front yard.

“It was so loud in the house with the dishes and everything breaking and all that,” said Robbie Kemp. “I didn’t realize it until I looked out the window.”

Fernbridge

It is a top priority for local and state governments to reopen Fernbridge.

Built in 1911, the historic bridge connects the city of Ferndale to much of Humboldt County and is the main artery in and out of town.

Although there are smaller roads in and out, some of them are also damaged.

Due to the strong earthquake, the bridge was damaged and has been closed since early Tuesday morning.

CALTRANS has announced $6 million in emergency funding to hire a contracting crew to repair the bridge and open it back up as quickly as possible.

The crew is already on site to carry out repairs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it remains closed.

Fortuna

Businesses along Fortuna’s main street are feeling the effects of the earthquake.

Many front windows and panes of glass are boarded.

Ray’s Food Place, one of the city’s few major stores, was closed until further notice after it was red-flagged by emergency crews due to roof and floor damage.

“Christmas is sure to come,” said Aaron Sandall. He’s the senior director of operations and communications for C&K Market, which owns the store. “We really want to make sure we are there for the community.”

In the future, Beverage Plus between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of alcoholic beverages and products were destroyed during the earthquake.

“There was alcohol and broken bottles in every single aisle. Pretty much the entire store is made of glass, so it was a bit of a mess,” Jodi Luna, the owner’s daughter, told KCRA 3.

