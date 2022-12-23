Earthquake Rocks California’s famous emerald triangle





California’s famous cannabis-growing region, the Emerald Triangle, was hit by an earthquake early Tuesday morning, killing two local residents and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The quake, which measured 6.4 on the Richter scale, also injured more than a dozen people and damaged homes and businesses in the area.

The ground began shaking at 2:34 a.m., with the quake centered near the town of Ferndale, a community 210 miles northwest of San Francisco in Humboldt County. The epicenter was at sea, about 10 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

Humboldt County, along with neighboring Trinity and Mendocino counties, make up California’s infamous Emerald Triangle, where for decades hemp growers have grown high-quality marijuana famous all over the world. Johnny Casale of Huckleberry Hills Farm reported that a cannabis-growing operation in southern Humboldt County lost electricity during the power outage but was not damaged by the shaking. Southern Humboldt County was not badly damaged by the quake, said Chris Anderson of Redwood Roots, but he had heard reports of water pipes and homes being blown off their foundations in the central part of the county.

More than 70,000 lose energy

Damage to buildings and infrastructure is still being assessed across the area. Approximately 72,000 Pacific gas and electric customers reportedly lost electricity as a result of the earthquake. By late Tuesday, the utility company had restored electricity to about 40,000 customers and expected electrical service would be restored to homes and businesses left without power within 24 hours. The outage involved a major transmission line in the area and repairs were slowed by rain, which prevented a helicopter from assessing the damage to the line.

In breaking news, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services reports that “two people died as a result of medical emergencies that occurred during and/or immediately after the earthquake.” Media reports said that among the dead were a man aged 83 and 72. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reported that at least 11 people were injured during the quake. Media reports said the injuries sustained in the quake included a broken hip and a head injury.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County on Tuesday night. Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California governor’s office of emergency services, noted that two hospitals in the area had lost power but were running on generators. Ferguson also said that the damage in the area seemed minimal given the strength of the quake.

The inhabitants of the Emerald Triangle are accustomed to relatively frequent earthquakes. But some said Tuesday’s shaking was more violent than the rolling motion of many of the region’s tremors.

“You could see the floor and walls shaking,” Araceli Huerta told the Associated Press. “It looked like a freight train was passing through my house.”

Rio del bears the brunt of the earthquake

Emergency Services Director Mark Gilarducci told a news conference in Sacramento that damage from the quake had been reported in Ferndale, Rio Del and Fortuna. Damage was greatest in Rio Del, where at least 15 homes in a community of 3,000 were declared uninhabitable. Another 18 homes sustained moderate damage, officials said after a partial assessment of the area. Nearly 30 people have been displaced by the damage, but officials have warned that the number could rise to 150 after a full assessment of the quake’s impact is completed.

Rio Dell’s water system has been shut down and will be out of service for up to two days while leaks in critical infrastructure are repaired. The local fire station was distributing drinking water, and portable toilets were set up outside the city hall for the residents of the area to use.

Local resident Cassondra Stoner said she was woken up by Tuesday’s quake.

“I felt like my roof was going down,” Stoner said. “The only thing I was thinking was, ‘Get the freaky kids. “

Other than the emotional trauma of the early morning earthquake, the Stoner family was not harmed. But when I got to work at a local retail store, ceiling tiles fell off, shelves were toppled, and merchandise was strewn across the floor.

The earthquake occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet off the Pacific coast of northern California.

“We’re at this moment in geological time where the most exciting and dynamic area in California happens to be Humboldt County and the adjacent marine area,” Lori Dengler, Cal Poly Humboldt Professor of Geology Emeritus, told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hightimes.com/news/earthquake-rocks-californias-famed-emerald-triangle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos