How does an earthquake cause a tsunami?





(KTXL) – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck just a few miles offshore from Humboldt County that damaged homes and roads and caused power outages, but did not trigger a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions under the sea.

While earthquakes that occur under the ocean can trigger a tsunami, certain things must happen, starting with the type of land movement, according to the USGS.

A Northern California town grapples with the earthquake’s toll on homes and water

The USGS states that the magnitude of an earthquake is just one factor that can trigger a tsunami. Other factors include how shallow the water is where the earthquake occurred and how the ground moves.

California is known for its many fault lines, but most of them are slip, which means the ground is moving sideways, which is less likely to generate a tsunami, but still possible, says the USGS.

In contrast, a thrust earthquake, where one part of the land moves up or down relative to another, can cause any water above it to be displaced, which can cause a tsunami.

At the same time, the USGS says that the movement must occur in a relatively shallow area in order to generate a tsunami.

Traditional waves on coasts are generated in the same way. As the water moves across the upward sloping ground, it runs out of space to contain the amount of water and this water collects and produces waves.

KRON On is the live broadcast

The USGS says that earthquakes of magnitude less than 6.5 are unlikely to trigger a tsunami.

The pot is between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this magnitude do not usually produce devastating tsunamis, but small changes in sea level can occur in the epicenter area.

Tsunamis that can cause damage or casualties on this huge scale are rare, but they have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or seaslides.

The pot is between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes in this magnitude “may produce destructive tsunamis,” especially near the epicenter.

According to the USGS, small changes in sea level can be observed over greater distances. Tsunamis that can cause damage at “great distances” of this magnitude are rare.

Its magnitude is 7.9 and above

For earthquakes of this magnitude, destructive tsunamis are possible near the epicenter. It may cause “significant” changes in sea level and damage over a wider area due to its size.

If the earthquake reaches a magnitude of 9.0, there is a possibility of an aftershock of a magnitude of 7.5 or greater, according to the USGS.

When were the strongest earthquakes ever rocked the Gulf region? How to survive a tsunami

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s earthquake, the NWS recommended advice for those who live in a tsunami-prone area and feel an earthquake.

If you are in a tsunami area and there is an earthquake, protect yourself from the earthquake first. Drop, cover, and stop when shaking stops. If you are in a tsunami risk area, evacuate as soon as possible and move indoors or to higher ground immediately. At least 12 hours or more. Stay away from coastal areas until officials allow you to return

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/california/how-does-an-earthquake-in-the-ocean-cause-a-tsunami/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos