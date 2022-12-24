Earthquake has stopped selling the Rio Del house, which is now unsafe and red plastered





The couple stopped making costly repairs after the Humboldt County earthquake

KTVU’s Brooks Jarosh reports.

RIO DEL, CA — A Rio Del couple was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County on Tuesday morning, causing the home to become unsafe and uninhabitable.

Shane and Jackie McIntosh, both in their twenties, moved into their Painter Street home in 2019, shortly before they got married. They considered it a safe haven until they were woken up after 2:30 am

“The vibrations pulled our beds apart, and we fell right in the middle of our king-size bed,” said Jackie McIntosh. “I just remember grabbing the leg of the bed and hanging on for dear life as we scrambled around.”

The sheer force of the earthquake caused the house to snap off its foundations. The gas line was crushed and leaked, and the water line snapped and water was spewed out. Nearby homes were evacuated for several hours.

The couple rescued their 15-year-old dog and pig Parsley, but their cat is still missing.

While Humboldt County is prone to earthquakes, they said this earthquake was more intense.

“Instead of banging and shaking a little bit, it was just banging and throwing things,” said Shane McIntosh. “All of our furniture is at least three feet away from where it was originally placed. I remember hearing it crashing, cracking, and exploding.”

The house was on the market for $330,000, and the couple said potential buyers were expected to submit an offer the same day the earthquake hit.

They had previously decided that they wanted to move after the earthquake last year and change jobs.

The house has not been modified, so it does not qualify for earthquake insurance. The McIntoshs said they had just applied for government grant money to do so.

“We have a giant lawn ornament, our house,” said Jackie McIntosh. “We still have a mortgage to pay off, but there is nothing.”

A few days before Christmas, they are not alone. At least 27 homes in the county have been red flagged, meaning they are unsafe and structurally damaged.

Even for those who qualify for earthquake insurance, coverage is limited and often prohibitively expensive for homeowners.

Federal, state, and local officials conduct damage and estimated cost assessments to determine if a state qualifies for a federal disaster declaration.

This funding could provide additional assistance to those whose homes have been rendered uninhabitable or severely damaged, including 15 in the town of Rio Del.

“We are a small community and this is a huge blow to us,” said Jackie McIntosh. “I don’t know how we’re going to recover. I know we’re resilient, and we will, but we need help.”

The couple’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help rebuild their lives.

Brooks Jarrows is an investigative reporter at KTVU. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU

