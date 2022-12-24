The Rio Del community picks up the pieces after a deadly earthquake rocked the Northern California coast





RIO DEL, Calif. (KOVR) – Sharon and Steve Wolf live in a house where they don’t feel safe. The violent earthquake this week left cracks in most of the walls of the house. Now, there is an effort to fill out forms online to get help from insurance and state resources.

“We’re trying to see if there’s any kind of benefit in moving out of this house before it falls on our heads,” Sharon said. “And whatever we have to do, I don’t know what to do at this point.”

The couple has homeowners insurance but no earthquake insurance.

“If I had to guess, I’d say 90% or more of the people in this community don’t have earthquake insurance. That’s unaffordable,” said Steve.

Around Rio del, there were many signs of damage. The vibration snapped the speed limit sign from its base. Homes have moved off their foundations and warn that there are tape casings around them.

Pacific gas and electric kits and equipment are everywhere.

Businesses are beginning to reopen in Rio Del. It’s still very dangerous to enter a coffee shop from the inside, so they have a trailer where customers can get their favorite cup of coffee.

The simple routine aims to restore some sense of normalcy.

“It’s also good because we basically have a lot of regulars every day in the community. It’s good to see them, to check on them, to make sure they’re all right since the earthquake and so on,” said Sidney Bishop of Schutz Coffee.

Rio Del is an old lumber mill town. Many of the homes were built over 100 years ago to support the mill employees who then remained even after the mill closed. The families there have deep roots.

The community that was shaken by the recent earthquake is now participating in the painful recovery.

Most power was restored to the region on Wednesday. Water still doesn’t work for many people in Rio Del.

